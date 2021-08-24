Aberdeenshire jeweller raising funds for RNLI after being rescued at sea

An Aberdeenshire jewellery maker is raffling unique and handmade pieces to raise funds for the RNLI.

Jay Sprigg, the owner of Unique Jewels in Fraserburgh, designs and makes his own gold and silver jewellery.

Now, he is raffling pieces of unique jewellery that he has designed to raise funds for the RNLI.

The main prize is a nine carat white gold anchor pendant that retails at £240.

He is also offering two silver anchor pendants that are on sale for £40 and one £50 voucher for his shop.

The 36-year-old explained that although he has always wanted to raise funds for the RNLI he decided to hold the raffle after recently buying a boat and becoming stuck at sea himself.

Mr Sprigg said: “The engine broke down and I was towed back in by the RNLI, so that was the kick I needed.

“It’s not something I shout about but my engine broke down and that’s what they’re there for and that’s the amazing job they do.

“They help people in that situation and bring them back in safe to shore.”

RNLI is essential in fishing towns

The life-saving charity operated throughout lockdown and volunteers remain on call 365 days a year to help anyone who falls into trouble at sea.

Mr Sprigg believes that the lifeboats are “essential” for Fraserburgh and explained that he has spoken to many others who have required assistance from the volunteers.

He said: “Most people I speak to who have got creel boats or whatever, a lot of them at one point, hopefully years ago and hopefully only once, most of them at some point have had some interaction with the RNLI.

“It’s really quite common when I speak to customers, it’s not unusual.

“It’s unusual as in it doesn’t happen every week, every month, every year thankfully, but most of these experienced fishermen in creel boats at some point have had a tow in.”

Details about buying raffle tickets are explained on the Unique Jewels Facebook page and the winners will be drawn on September 6.