Aberdeen graduate follows in father’s footsteps as he joins family firm

By Lauren Taylor
August 4, 2021, 8:44 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Proud dad welcomes son to the family business.
A newly qualified lawyer is following in his father’s footsteps after landing a job at the family firm.

Adrian Hutcheon graduated with a first in Scots law from Aberdeen University – the same place his father Alex studied more than 40 years ago.

Now he has joined his father at Alex Hutcheon and Co, The Mortgage and Property Centre.

Mr Hutcheon said he is “absolutely delighted” at his son’s success.

He said: “He’s been very hard-working and studious throughout his time at university and he thoroughly deserves his first class honours degree.

“During that time, he’s also significantly expanded his knowledge in both statutory and case law which will be a huge asset to the departments he’ll work with and to the firm as a whole.”

Experience in the family business

Mr Hutcheon has built up extensive experience with the company, having worked there in various roles since leaving school.

His first job was in the estate agency department, but when he started studying law he moved to the conveyancing department where he assisted partners with the legal work in relation to the sale and purchase of property.

He has gained experience in the private client department, assisting partners with drafting wills, administration of executory estates and power of attorneys.

Mr Hutcheon is “immensely proud” to have worked with the family business for the last six years, and is looking forward to continuing that while also studying for his diploma in professional legal practice before beginning a two-year legal-traineeship.

He said: “The family business has operated from the heart of the city of Aberdeen for 22 years. The length of time the business has operated is testament to the hard work of the employees and partners of the firm and the high standard of service provided to clients.

“I really look forward to working with colleagues to support that and take the firm to the next level.”

