Deaths from Covid recorded in Aberdeen, Shire and Highland in past 24 hours

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed that a further four people have died in the north and north-east with Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

Two people have died in Aberdeen, while one person has died in both Aberdeenshire and Highland.

The total number of people to die with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across Scotland is 33.

Positive cases recorded by NHS Grampian totaled 299, while Highland recorded its highest total case count since September 14 with 221 new cases.

Health boards in both Orkney and Western Isles recorded 18 new cases each while Shetland recorded only one new case.

The total case count for Scotland came to 2,823.

Hospitalisation figures

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Scotland yesterday was 896 of which 63 were being treated in intensive care.

This is a drop from the previous day’s total of 935 which had been the highest number since October 10.

Of those patients in intensive care, 17 were admitted more than 28 days ago.

While hospitalisations have been trending upward in Grampian for a few days the total dropped from 91 yesterday to 88 today.

NHS Highland’s total remained the same at 35.

Vaccinations and Boosters

A total of 4,318,790 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,911,105 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,137 people have been given a third dose of a vaccine in preparation for winter, taking the total to 858,646.

This comes after the military is to be deployed to several Scottish health boards to aid in the vaccination campaign that includes first and second doses, booster jabs and flu vaccines.

Grampian is to receive 15 military vaccinators and two nurses while Highland will get 10 vaccinators and two nurses to help the roll-out of vaccines in the north and north-east.