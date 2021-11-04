Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas Village preparations get underway in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
November 4, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 9:19 am
The Spaces for People interventions were removed from Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate on Thursday morning

Preparations for the return of the Christmas Village are well underway in Aberdeen, with roads in the centre of the city being cleared.

Pictures taken at Schoolhill on Thursday morning show the Spaces for People interventions being taken away to make way for the festive attractions.

The wooden benches and decking were removed from the street and along Upperkirkgate.

Although the Spaces for People measures are being removed, it is believed the pedestrianisation will stay in place throughout the Christmas period.

 

A lorry was spotted removing the benches and decking at Schoolhill. Supplied by Katherine Ferries.

The area outside Marischal College lay empty last winter when the annual event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, the Christmas Village will open to the public once again on November 18 after being approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen Inspired and Charlie House will deliver a market with 24 stalls, as well as a new food and drink stall in St Nicholas Square.

Organisers have also confirmed that the ice rink and helter-skelter will be back until the village closed on Hogmanay.

Spaces for People interventions are being removed. Supplied by Katherine Ferries.

Last week, the first load of stalls for the market were pictured being unloaded from trucks on Broad Street.

The parts were transported to the main quad in Marischal College, where the Christmas Village will continue to take shape over the next few weeks.

More preparations for the Christmas Village took place on Thursday afternoon. Supplied by Katherine Ferries.

The Christmas Village will be open between Thursday November 18 and Friday December 31.

