Christmas Village preparations get underway in Aberdeen

Preparations for the return of the Christmas Village are well underway in Aberdeen, with roads in the centre of the city being cleared.

Pictures taken at Schoolhill on Thursday morning show the Spaces for People interventions being taken away to make way for the festive attractions.

The wooden benches and decking were removed from the street and along Upperkirkgate.

Although the Spaces for People measures are being removed, it is believed the pedestrianisation will stay in place throughout the Christmas period.

The area outside Marischal College lay empty last winter when the annual event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, the Christmas Village will open to the public once again on November 18 after being approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen Inspired and Charlie House will deliver a market with 24 stalls, as well as a new food and drink stall in St Nicholas Square.

Organisers have also confirmed that the ice rink and helter-skelter will be back until the village closed on Hogmanay.

Last week, the first load of stalls for the market were pictured being unloaded from trucks on Broad Street.

The parts were transported to the main quad in Marischal College, where the Christmas Village will continue to take shape over the next few weeks.

The Christmas Village will be open between Thursday November 18 and Friday December 31.