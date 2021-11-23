‘Better than playing catch-up’: NHS Grampian health chief Jillian Evans believes Covid passport extension could help country through winter

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence Jillian Evans has suggested a Scottish Government extension of Covid vaccine passport restrictions could help the country get through the winter.

The official discussed how increasing cases across the country have left Scotland with a “crunch time” decision to make.

Believing that Scotland is in a different situation to other countries currently implementing a vaccine passport scheme – she suggested the inclusion of lateral flow results alongside proof of being double-jagged as a way to help curb the virus.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, she said: “We can’t say that with absolute certainty – that if you do this, that will ensue.

“The other thing is it is difficult to compare with other countries that use vaccine certification as they use it in different ways and in different settings.

“It is difficult to say with any confidence that this will definitely make a difference.

“However, it is really important to think about where we were in the early stages of the pandemic when we were having the debate about masks and whether they made a difference.”

First Minister announcement due today

Nicola Sturgeon is scheduled to announce whether the divisive vaccine passport scheme will be expanded in a Covid update this afternoon.

Extending the controls to other venues including theatres, cinemas, restaurants and pubs has been under consideration by the Scottish Government.

A paper published on November 19 said expanding the scheme was the least restrictive method way of trying to control case numbers.

‘Better than playing catch up’

Criticism of the possible move to extend the scheme has been made on a number of grounds by opposition parties and business leaders – mostly citing a loss in revenue and customers is inevitable if the scheme is extended.

However, health boss Jillian Evans believes the Covid vaccine passport extension plans are “better than playing catch up”.

She said: “If it nudges people towards vaccination uptake then in a public health sense that would make some sense.

“You’re reducing the number of people who are likely to be infected and able to pass it on.”

With recent research suggesting that vaccinations can lose their potency and needing a booster jab to maintain its effectiveness, she suggested booster shots could also feature as part of the passport.

She said: “There are a number of people who are out and about during their infectious period in those places, therefore if you had proof of a negative lateral flow test before you went into the cinema or you could prove your vaccination record is up to date then that reduces that risk.

“I think it would make sense to have an ‘and’ in there and give people the chance to use the vaccination certification and give proof of a lateral flow.

“It is important to see lateral flow testing as a part of it.”