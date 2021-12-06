Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cfine driver praises hauliers for lightening the load

By Shona Gossip
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 2:27 pm
Cfine van driver Richie Gavin finds delivering food to those in need hugely rewarding.

A charity worker has praised the lorry companies who are helping get food to communities most in need.

Richie Gavin is in charge of the enterprise warehouse for foodbank charity Cfine, but is often out on the road delivering food to groups and organisations around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Occasionally he goes further afield, even to Stornoway, but he praised the hauliers who have come onboard to ensure larger pallets can be delivered across Grampian and the Highlands.

ARR Craib, Williamson FoodService, JBT, Skye Express, MacLean Transport, DR MacLeod all help deliver food to communities on their regular routes on a charitable basis.

Mr Gavin, who has been with Cfine for seven years, said: “Given the size of my van, I can only get two or three pallets in there with the restrictions.

“The lorry companies who are now helping us deserve a big shout out. They’ve taken a big strain off us as they can take more food up to the islands or Inverness, and saves us going back and forth.”

Although Mr Gavin is a staff member, Cfine also has a fleet of volunteer drivers who deliver food across the region.

He encouraged anyone thinking about getting involved to come forward, as every day is different.

“It’s a different challenge every day,” he said. “You just never know what’s going to need to be done. At the start of last week we had to get emergency food out to Braemar after Storm Arwen.

Every time you make a delivery, you know it’s making a difference.

“If you join Cfine, you’re joining a family – not an organisation. The door is always open for volunteers, whether that be drivers, being in the warehouse, packing up parcels or being a call handler, there’s so many opportunities.”

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]