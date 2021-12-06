Cfine driver praises hauliers for lightening the load

A charity worker has praised the lorry companies who are helping get food to communities most in need.

Richie Gavin is in charge of the enterprise warehouse for foodbank charity Cfine, but is often out on the road delivering food to groups and organisations around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Occasionally he goes further afield, even to Stornoway, but he praised the hauliers who have come onboard to ensure larger pallets can be delivered across Grampian and the Highlands.

ARR Craib, Williamson FoodService, JBT, Skye Express, MacLean Transport, DR MacLeod all help deliver food to communities on their regular routes on a charitable basis.

Mr Gavin, who has been with Cfine for seven years, said: “Given the size of my van, I can only get two or three pallets in there with the restrictions.

“The lorry companies who are now helping us deserve a big shout out. They’ve taken a big strain off us as they can take more food up to the islands or Inverness, and saves us going back and forth.”

Although Mr Gavin is a staff member, Cfine also has a fleet of volunteer drivers who deliver food across the region.

He encouraged anyone thinking about getting involved to come forward, as every day is different.

“It’s a different challenge every day,” he said. “You just never know what’s going to need to be done. At the start of last week we had to get emergency food out to Braemar after Storm Arwen.

“Every time you make a delivery, you know it’s making a difference.

“If you join Cfine, you’re joining a family – not an organisation. The door is always open for volunteers, whether that be drivers, being in the warehouse, packing up parcels or being a call handler, there’s so many opportunities.”