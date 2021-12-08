Bingo Loco in Aberdeen: Here’s when and how to get tickets for event with ‘atmosphere of a festival’

An error occurred. Please try again.

People in Aberdeen will get the chance to say farewell to 2021 in style as Bingo Loco comes to the city – complete with ridiculous competitions and jaw-dropping prizes.

Having sold out shows in Ireland, Australia and Dubai in recent months, the event will be returning to the same venue as the last time it entertained Aberdonian crowds – the Douglas Hotel on Market Street.

Large crowds turned out to that three-hour event, which was held not long after the city was moved down to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions.

Attendees can expect the same wild mix of DJs, dance-offs, confetti showers and lip sync battles – as well as the classic games of bingo – at the festive shows on December 27 and 28.

There is also the promise of impressive prizes, including international holidays and other seasonal treats.

‘Next level’ bingo experience

At previous shows, players have won items as varied as new cars, VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

A comment from Bingo Loco said: “Expect next level Christmas themes, bigger-than-ever prizes and unforgettable New Year Eve experiences as well as all the usual thrills and spills the brand has become so well known for and you will not be left disappointed.”

Fitting the time of year, the night’s soundtrack will include top Christmas hits alongside the usual favourites from the nineties and noughties.

There will also be prizes for the best Christmas-themed outfits.

Tickets are £17, and can be bought from the Bingo Loco website here.