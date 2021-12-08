Bingo Loco in Aberdeen: Here’s when and how to get tickets for event with ‘atmosphere of a festival’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bingo Loco in Aberdeen: Here’s when and how to get tickets for event with ‘atmosphere of a festival’

By Craig Munro
December 8, 2021, 4:19 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 4:35 pm
Bingo Loco promises plenty of thrills and several spills at its Aberdeen event later this month
Bingo Loco promises plenty of thrills and several spills at its Aberdeen event later this month

People in Aberdeen will get the chance to say farewell to 2021 in style as Bingo Loco comes to the city – complete with ridiculous competitions and jaw-dropping prizes.

Having sold out shows in Ireland, Australia and Dubai in recent months, the event will be returning to the same venue as the last time it entertained Aberdonian crowds – the Douglas Hotel on Market Street.

Large crowds turned out to that three-hour event, which was held not long after the city was moved down to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions.

Attendees can expect the same wild mix of DJs, dance-offs, confetti showers and lip sync battles – as well as the classic games of bingo – at the festive shows on December 27 and 28.

There is also the promise of impressive prizes, including international holidays and other seasonal treats.

‘Next level’ bingo experience

At previous shows, players have won items as varied as new cars, VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

A comment from Bingo Loco said: “Expect next level Christmas themes, bigger-than-ever prizes and unforgettable New Year Eve experiences as well as all the usual thrills and spills the brand has become so well known for and you will not be left disappointed.”

Fitting the time of year, the night’s soundtrack will include top Christmas hits alongside the usual favourites from the nineties and noughties.

There will also be prizes for the best Christmas-themed outfits.

Tickets are £17, and can be bought from the Bingo Loco website here.

