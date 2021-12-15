Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular Duthie Park carol concert moved outdoors to ease Covid risk

By David Mackay
December 15, 2021, 4:44 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 4:46 pm
Duthie Park bandstand.
Duthie Park bandstand. Photo: DCT Media

The annual Christmas carol concert in Duthie Park in Aberdeen has been moved outdoors due to the growing Covid concerns.

Every year people gather in the winter gardens to join together and sing festive classics to the accompaniment of the Bon Accord Silver Band.

However, Aberdeen City Council has now confirmed the event will now take place at the bandstand due to the recent Scottish Government advice about the Omicron variant.

A spokesman said: “This will allow greater ventilation and for attendees to socially distance as they see fit.

“We would encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the conditions and take reasonable precautions such as wearing a face mask around others and taking a LFT (lateral flow test) before attending.”

The carol concert will take place on Saturday, December 18 at the bandstand in Duthie Park from 10am to 11am.

