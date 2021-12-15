Popular Duthie Park carol concert moved outdoors to ease Covid risk

An error occurred. Please try again.

The annual Christmas carol concert in Duthie Park in Aberdeen has been moved outdoors due to the growing Covid concerns.

Every year people gather in the winter gardens to join together and sing festive classics to the accompaniment of the Bon Accord Silver Band.

However, Aberdeen City Council has now confirmed the event will now take place at the bandstand due to the recent Scottish Government advice about the Omicron variant.

A spokesman said: “This will allow greater ventilation and for attendees to socially distance as they see fit.

“We would encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the conditions and take reasonable precautions such as wearing a face mask around others and taking a LFT (lateral flow test) before attending.”

The carol concert will take place on Saturday, December 18 at the bandstand in Duthie Park from 10am to 11am.