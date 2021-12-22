Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire care home slammed for cleanliness of residents set to close

By Craig Munro
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:54 am
Craigard House in Ballater, which has been closed by its owner.

An Aberdeenshire care home slammed by inspectors has announced its closure – just days before a deadline for improvements.

The Care Inspectorate last visited Craigard House in Ballater in October, for the fourth time this year.

It flagged concerns about the care of residents, including the infrequency of their baths and showers – suggesting some conditions may have “worsened” as a result. 

The team rated the home’s support for its residents’ wellbeing and the overall environment “unsatisfactory” – the lowest possible rating.

Each previous time, the home had been ranked as “weak” or “adequate”.

The Care Inspectorate gave operators Craigard Care until December 17 to make a series of improvements.

But now managing director Stephen Cowie sent a letter to residents’ families, saying the operation of the home was “no longer viable” and announcing it would close in March.

It is understood that residents and their families have met with representatives from the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) in the past week to discuss their relocation.

What was said in the most recent report?

Following their October 14 visit, inspectors said staff at Craigard House had failed to support people to effectively manage their medical conditions, “including those who experienced pain”, and said ineffective medications were not reviewed and replaced due to insufficient admin.

Some residents had to wait for extended periods of time to alert staff that they needed to go to the bathroom, resulting in “unnecessary discomfort”, the inspectors said.

The report says: “Some people did not look well cared for, some had food residue on their clothes and faces, and we saw that some people’s nails were dirty and uncut.

“Records showed that people were not regularly offered or encouraged to have a shower or a bath, despite some having a physical health need that would benefit from this.

“As a result, some health conditions may have gone unnoticed or worsened.”

The report also noted a toilet that was built on a plinth, meaning it was too high for the resident to use, and a bathroom door that had come off its runner and offered no privacy.

On a previous visit in March, bedrooms and private bathrooms were described as “highly cluttered, visibly dusty and occasionally dirty in places”.

‘No hope of recovery’

In a statement, Mr Cowie described the issues raised by the inspectorate at Craigard House as “apparently unsurmountable”.

He said: “As a result of the already well-publicised issues affecting the long-term viability of the entire care sector in Scotland (which are even more acute in rural areas such as Ballater) and due to the continued, apparently unsurmountable issues raised by both the CI and AHSCP, Craigard House Care Home rapidly shifted into the realms of non-viability, with no hope of recovery.

“All of our residents and their representatives, as well as the affected staff, have been informed of this regrettable decision.

“In the meantime, we continue to work collaboratively with the AHSCP and the CI during this difficult time to support those affected and ensure we provide the residents of Craigard House with ongoing care until such time as the last resident is re-homed.”

A spokeswoman for the Care Inspectorate said: “We are aware of the care provider’s decision to voluntarily cancel their registration of this service.

“We remain in close contact with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the provider as they support residents to move to other care services.

“We expect that any transition to new care arrangements will ensure residents’ needs are met and their rights are respected.”

