Record storms, art shows and parades: The north-east in pictures in 2021

It has certainly been an eventful year, full of highs and lows.

From mass vaccination centres being created in our communities to live events beginning to return as it started to look like we could learn to live with Covid, our photographers took it all in.

Between these, and record storms, we also captured the human side of life in our communities.

Jason Hedges spent time with his local triathlon club, while Sandy McCook spent time with the Highland Wildlife Park.

And in Aberdeen, the likes of Kami Thomson attended the launch of the British Art Show while Wullie Marr took in the Tour of Britain.

So here’s looking forward to what we see and capture in 2022.

And here are some of the best images from these past 12 months.

Snow and blizzards

Moray Firth Triathlon Club

Edward the VII

Duke of Edinburgh

March of Mods

Parking Lot Social

HMS Spey

Wildlife Park at Kincraig

Father Len Black

Scotland v Czech Republic

British Art Show 9

Tour of Britain

Miriam Brady-Van den Bos

Grampian Pride Winter Parade

Red Devils

Peterhead bonfire

Remembrance Sunday

Graduation ceremonies

Festive cheer