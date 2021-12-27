Record storms, art shows and parades: The north-east in pictures in 2021 By Claire Clifton Coles December 27, 2021, 6:00 am Pictured are the Sinteh family, who run their small business 'Our lovely goods' from their home. Our feature 'Portrait of a Pandemic' gave a glimpse into how people across the region were coping with the pandemic and how they had adapted. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It has certainly been an eventful year, full of highs and lows. From mass vaccination centres being created in our communities to live events beginning to return as it started to look like we could learn to live with Covid, our photographers took it all in. Between these, and record storms, we also captured the human side of life in our communities. Jason Hedges spent time with his local triathlon club, while Sandy McCook spent time with the Highland Wildlife Park. And in Aberdeen, the likes of Kami Thomson attended the launch of the British Art Show while Wullie Marr took in the Tour of Britain. So here’s looking forward to what we see and capture in 2022. And here are some of the best images from these past 12 months. Snow and blizzards The region was hit by snow and blizzards at the start of the year. Whilst the weather caused chaos people tried to make the most of the situation and ventured out to enjoy the snow, like the Campbell family captured here in Aboyne. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media. Moray Firth Triathlon Club In February we published a photo essay by Jason Hedges, a story following the Moray Firth Triathlon Club as they trained through the Winter months. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media. Edward the VII In March an elaborate statue of Edward the VII, a landmark along Aberdeen’s Granite Mile for decades, was hoisted off its pedestal in preparation for multi-million-pound works in the city centre. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media. Duke of Edinburgh The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April at the age of 99. Locals came out to pay tribute and remember his life. Dougie Bogie marked the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing with a unique sand art tribute to his naval career at the beach, by creating HMS Magpie, a ship Prince Philip served on as a young man. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media. March of Mods March of the Mods in May. The A92 Club rode out from Duthie Park to Aberdeen beach, to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. Parking Lot Social A sell out event that wasn’t to be missed. Miss Peaches performing at the Parking Lot Social, Spring Breakout at Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media HMS Spey HMS Spey was officially commissioned into service during a special ceremony in Invergordon, which included a fly-over by RAF Poseidon’s crew and performances from the Royal Marine Band. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media Wildlife Park at Kincraig Walker the polar bear is fed by keeper, Judith Van De Roote. The Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig has had a difficult time during lockdown so the return of visitors to the park was a welcome sight. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media. Father Len Black Father Len Black of Inverness was nominated for a National Award in June. Father Len spent years converting his shed into a tranquil place of worship which he used to preach to his flock during Covid-19. Picture By Sandy McCook/DCT Media. Scotland v Czech Republic The country united behind Scotland as they headed to the Euros. Youngsters at Hazlehead Acdemy cheering on Scotland and former pupil Stuart Armstrong Scotland’s midfielder in their match against Czech Republic. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. British Art Show 9 Care worker Earl Solomon was buried alive in clay by artist Florence Peake as she created a specially commissioned piece for Aberdeen Art Gallery as part of British Art Show 9. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media. Tour of Britain In September the Tour of Britain came to the north-east. The final stage of the event saw cyclists cover 107 miles finishing in Aberdeen. The event was hugely popular with fans from across the region coming out to support the peloton. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media. Miriam Brady-Van den Bos Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos is a psychology lecturer from Aberdeen University, who swam in the sea every day from Fittie for the first week of Autumn. She did this to raise cash for New Arc, to help seabirds which have been dying off in their thousands on the east coast of Scotland. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media. Grampian Pride Winter Parade October and the Grampian Pride Winter Parade – Four Pillars held a Winter Parade in Aberdeen as part of Pride Celebrations. The First in person event for Grampian Pride since the pandemic began. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media. Red Devils Extinction Rebellion and their Red Devils protestested at the Highland oil rig maintenance facility, Cromarty Firth, Invergordon. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media Peterhead bonfire Bonfire night was a little different this year due to covid restrictions but Peterhead was as spectacular as ever. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media Remembrance Sunday Remembrance Sunday in Aberdeen. Military personnel past and present gather on Little Belmont Street before marching to the War Memorial outside Cowdray Hall, Schoolhill. Pictured are members of the Black Watch laying a wreath. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media Graduation ceremonies In person graduation ceremonies could finally return this year. Students at Teca head into the ceremony at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media Festive cheer The Christmas season arrived and so did the return of Aberdeen’s Christmas Market. There may be a lot of uncertainty ahead but there is still plenty of festive cheer to be found. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media Portrait of a pandemic: A community united in isolation Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close