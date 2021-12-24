Jingle Bales: Farm brings festive joy to north-east care home with Santa displays

A family from a north-east farm are bringing tidings of joy to a local care home with an impressive display of painted bales.

Jenna Ross and her family, who are based at Carskins Farm near Tarland, have been creating the large-scale displays since building a healthcare worker called Nurse Baley during lockdown to say thank you to those on the pandemic frontline.

Since then, they have made displays for Halloween and Christmas 2020, Burns Night and the Tour of Britain.

The most recent one was caught by TV cameras as the race went past the farm, and ultimately won a national land art award.

This year, Ms Ross – who designs and paints the bales before her dad Brian and older brother Stewart arrange them – suggested putting the artwork outside Inchmarlo Care Home where her mum Alison works as a nurse.

She said: “It’s been a year since Covid had a devastating impact on the care homes in the region, and last year was very difficult for many of the residents.

“It didn’t really feel like Christmas, so I was really keen to do something this year to do something Christmassy and bring a bit of Christmas spirit to the home.”

Her younger brother Duncan is registered blind, and the Tour of Britain display was used to raise money for sight and hearing loss charity North-East Sensory Services.

The bale art showing Santa and one of his reindeer is visible from the A93 as it passes the home, while Mr and Mrs Claus stand beside each other within the complex, visible to the residents.