Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jingle Bales: Farm brings festive joy to north-east care home with Santa displays

By Craig Munro
December 24, 2021, 2:08 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 2:12 pm
The display outside Inchmarlo. Picture from Jenna Ross
The display outside Inchmarlo. Picture from Jenna Ross

A family from a north-east farm are bringing tidings of joy to a local care home with an impressive display of painted bales.

Jenna Ross and her family, who are based at Carskins Farm near Tarland, have been creating the large-scale displays since building a healthcare worker called Nurse Baley during lockdown to say thank you to those on the pandemic frontline.

Since then, they have made displays for Halloween and Christmas 2020, Burns Night and the Tour of Britain.

The most recent one was caught by TV cameras as the race went past the farm, and ultimately won a national land art award.

The Christmas bale display of Santa and Mrs Claus. Picture from Jenna Ross

This year, Ms Ross – who designs and paints the bales before her dad Brian and older brother Stewart arrange them – suggested putting the artwork outside Inchmarlo Care Home where her mum Alison works as a nurse.

She said: “It’s been a year since Covid had a devastating impact on the care homes in the region, and last year was very difficult for many of the residents.

“It didn’t really feel like Christmas, so I was really keen to do something this year to do something Christmassy and bring a bit of Christmas spirit to the home.”

Her younger brother Duncan is registered blind, and the Tour of Britain display was used to raise money for sight and hearing loss charity North-East Sensory Services.

The bale art showing Santa and one of his reindeer is visible from the A93 as it passes the home, while Mr and Mrs Claus stand beside each other within the complex, visible to the residents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal