A regular game show contestant from Aberdeen has appeared on ITV’s Lingo alongside his sister-in-law – but how did they get on?

Graeme Garioch and Gail Garioch travelled to Manchester to film the game show last February but it did not air until Wednesday afternoon.

Lingo, hosted by Adil Ray, is made up of three rounds where contestants guess words purely based on the first letter and number of empty squares on display.

Mr Garioch is no stranger to TV game shows having previously competed on Deal or No Deal, the Weakest Link and Brainteaser.

He told the Press and Journal that his latest experience was a bit different due to Covid, but the crew made a big effort to create a good atmosphere.

The duo, from Cove, competed against two other pairs to progress to the last round of word-based challenges.

In the final, they had 90 seconds to guess a four, five and six-letter word to win a maximum total of £6,560.

By successfully identifying two words in the allotted time, the brother and sister-in-law went home with £3,280.

Mrs Garioch said she would use the prize money to visit her children and grandchildren in Australia for the first time in two years.

The latest episode of Lingo can be watched on the STV Player.