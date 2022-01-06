Missing Aberdeen 43-year-old traced safe and well By Craig Munro January 6, 2022, 2:28 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who was reported missing in Aberdeen earlier this week has been traced safe and well. Hendry Bradford, 43, had recently moved to the area and was reported to have connections to Dundee. He had previously last been seen around West North Street in the Granite City on Monday. In a post on Facebook, north-east police thanked the public for sharing and commenting on their post, and shared a link to the Missing People website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Witnesses sought after fatal hit-and-run crash Family pays tribute to ‘selfless’ grandfather who died in Aberdeen crash Search continues for missing 28-year-old woman as police renew appeal Police divers resume search of Aberdeen Harbour for missing 88-year-old Donald Chalmers