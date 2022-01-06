Missing Aberdeen 43-year-old traced safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who was reported missing in Aberdeen earlier this week has been traced safe and well.

Hendry Bradford, 43, had recently moved to the area and was reported to have connections to Dundee.

He had previously last been seen around West North Street in the Granite City on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, north-east police thanked the public for sharing and commenting on their post, and shared a link to the Missing People website.