North and north-east stargazers look to the skies: Here’s some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights

Skies across the north and north-east were once again brought to life by nature’s greatest light show.
On Saturday night, stargazers were amazed by the clarity of the Northern Lights over many parts of the north of Scotland.
The pitch black winter night and cloudless skies made the phenomenon easier to spot, with coastal areas enjoying many of the best views.
The stunning sight was reported as being visible in the far north in communities including Thurso as well as on the Moray Firth coast and even in Aberdeen itself, despite the bright lights from the city.
But how do the Northern Lights work?
Known as the Aurora Borealis in the northern hemisphere, the lights occur when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.
Different types of gas particles create different colours in the sky, which can range from greens, blues and purples to fiery reds and oranges.
Here are some of the best snaps of the Northern Lights over the north and north-east this weekend
Stunning timelapse of the Milky Way galaxy in Northern Scotland photobombed by the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) 🔊 pic.twitter.com/3TmqINzMJb
— 𝖠𝗆𝖻𝖾𝗋 (@AnIllicitWriter) January 8, 2022
The #NorthernLights last night near #Inverurie #Aberdeenshire #Scotland #Aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/kw9Ou2SjoF
— Graeme Shinnie (@GraemeShinnie) January 9, 2022
The sky did a wee happy dance tonight. Absolute stunner. #northernlights #aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/3QEtbPD3Zn
— Fiona Gibb (@Fi_Gibb) January 8, 2022
Do you have any pictures of the stunning display? Send them to livenews@ajl.co.uk.