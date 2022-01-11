Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New initiative launched to help seafood businesses tap into food tourism industry

By Ross Hempseed
January 11, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 1:10 pm
food tourism
Seafood businesses will have the opportunity to be mentored to maximise their appeal to food tourists in Scotland. Picture by Grant Anderson.

Seafood Scotland has launched an initiative to encourage businesses in the industry to capitalise on the booming tourism trade.

Beyond the Boat will be used by Seafood Scotland to help businesses within the Scottish seafood industry attract additional revenue from tourist streams.

It aims to help firms grow and help offset the dual impact of Brexit and Covid-19.

It was reported in 2021 that because of Brexit, seafood exports in Scotland had fallen drastically losing almost £700million in revenue.

Scotland has a rich and storied history with the sea and seafood.

It is also the backbone of many coastal towns economies including Fraserburgh, the largest shellfish port in Europe and Peterhead, the largest fishing port.

The pilot scheme will be looking for businesses looking to diversify into new sectors to help generate additional income. Picture supplied by Seafood Scotland.

‘Inspire and ignite seafood tourism’

Meanwhile Skye and the Western Isles are known for hand-dived scallops, which are a firm favourite on many menus across the country.

The new initiative aims to help businesses tap into the huge growth of the food tourism industry, perhaps by developing an experience that tells visitors about the relationship between Scotland and the sea.

Beyond the Boat is expected to run for six months from February.

Donna Fordyce, chief executive at Seafood Scotland said: “We want to seek out seafood entrepreneurs that have been harbouring a nugget of an idea for business growth within the tourism sector, something that they haven’t had time or resource to explore before now. We will help them make that idea a reality.

“This program is designed to help inspire and ignite seafood tourism in Scotland; a market we know has huge potential and should be an area for growth for the Scottish seafood industry.”

