Police attend incident at Balnagask Road in Aberdeen

Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Aberdeen where two people have been arrested and one man is in hospital with serious injuries.
Officers have closed a section of Balnagask Road in Torry near the junction with Girdleness Road.
Photos show a number of officers, as well as police cars and vans, within the taped off area.
Witnesses reported hearing sirens and have spotted officers going door to door.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.30pm on Tuesday January 11 to a report of a disturbance in the Balnagask Road area of Aberdeen.
“A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and is described as being in a stable condition.
“A 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”
The road remains closed while police investigations are ongoing.