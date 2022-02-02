Around 700 homes remain without power as SSEN prepares for ‘final push’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 700 properties are still without power this evening following the weekend’s storms, as energy company SSEN begins a “big final push” to restore supply.

A majority of the homes that have not yet been reconnected are in rural Aberdeenshire, an area that was hit particularly hard by winds of up to 90mph during Storm Malik and Storm Corrie.

The electricity firm is continuing to operate a number of welfare centres around the region, providing supplies such as hot food to those in need.

As of 9.30pm on Wednesday, engineers had restored power to 120,000 homes across the north – with help from 500 additional team members brought in from other parts of the UK and Ireland.

‘Working hard in difficult conditions’

Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams are making a big final push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms.

“Although access issues and complex repairs remain a challenge, we will work into the night to get the job done.

“I would like to thank customers for their continued patience and reassure them that every effort is being made to restore their power as quickly and safely as possible.”

He added: “We continue to work closely with local resilience partnerships in Aberdeenshire to support the welfare effort for customers who remain off supply.

“I would also like to recognise the effort and dedication of SSEN teams and engineers from Distribution Network Operators from across the UK and Ireland who continue to work hard in difficult conditions to restore power safely to communities across the north of Scotland.”

Welfare centres in the north-east

Welfare facilities are currently available in the following places:

Aboyne, Near the Huntly Arms Inn

Ballater, Victoria Square

Banchory, Bellfield Car Park

Braemar, Opposite the Fife Hotel

Counteswell, Sainsburys Car Park

Edzell, The Muir Park, Steak Bar

Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel

Kemnay, Kemnay Chip Shop, Aquithie Road

Kintore, Kintore Fish Bar, Northern Rd

Lumphanan, Next to MacBeth Arms Pub

Monymusk

Sauchen

Stonehaven, The Square

Strathdon, Bellabeg car park

Tarland, The Square

Torphins, Learney Hall

Turriff, Show Park Car Park

Those unable to access a welfare facility can claim up to £15 per person for meals from SSEN. The energy company has asked customers to keep copies of their receipts to help with claims.