Mrs Murray’s unveils ‘love lock’ inspired sculpture to show commitment to pets

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog home is inviting members of the public to show their love for their pets.

As part of the Locked In For Life campaign, pet owners can personalise a padlock to be added to a new permanent feature at the home in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Inspired by the famous Lock Bridge in Paris, it is a way for people to “lock in” their commitment to their pets and share a lasting symbol of their love.

Team members unveiled the heart-shaped sculpture on Thursday morning alongside Mrs Murray’s resident Ozzie.

All of the materials were donated by Gilmar Engineering Ltd and the sculpture was created by Harrie Bell.

Showing love and support

Heather Fowlie, animal care assistant, said: “We launched the campaign at the beginning of February to highlight the commitment you take on when you own or rescue a pet.

“You’re keeping them for the whole of their lives, not just for a birthday or Christmas, they’re a long-term commitment.

“The idea is that people will bring along their own personalised padlocks with their pets names to show them locking in their commitment to their pets. And then we have a memorial display in the shape of a heart with a grid where people can attach the locks.

“It’s there for everyone to see and way for people to show their support and love for their pets.”

The team at Mrs Murray’s ask that you give a £5 donation if you are adding a padlock to help them support the animals in their care and find them the best homes possible.

People can come along at any time to attach their own padlock and share photos online using the hashtag #LockedInForLife.