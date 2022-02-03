Mrs Murray’s unveils ‘love lock’ inspired sculpture to show commitment to pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mrs Murray’s unveils ‘love lock’ inspired sculpture to show commitment to pets

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2022, 3:41 pm
The Locked in for Life campaign has been launched at Mrs Murray's. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
The Locked in for Life campaign has been launched at Mrs Murray's. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog home is inviting members of the public to show their love for their pets.

As part of the Locked In For Life campaign, pet owners can personalise a padlock to be added to a new permanent feature at the home in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Inspired by the famous Lock Bridge in Paris, it is a way for people to “lock in” their commitment to their pets and share a lasting symbol of their love.

Team members unveiled the heart-shaped sculpture on Thursday morning alongside Mrs Murray’s resident Ozzie.

All of the materials were donated by Gilmar Engineering Ltd and the sculpture was created by Harrie Bell.

Nikki Dalgarno, Heather Fowlie and Ozzie at the unveiling on Thursday morning. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Showing love and support

Heather Fowlie, animal care assistant, said: “We launched the campaign at the beginning of February to highlight the commitment you take on when you own or rescue a pet.

“You’re keeping them for the whole of their lives, not just for a birthday or Christmas, they’re a long-term commitment.

“The idea is that people will bring along their own personalised padlocks with their pets names to show them locking in their commitment to their pets. And then we have a memorial display in the shape of a heart with a grid where people can attach the locks.

“It’s there for everyone to see and way for people to show their support and love for their pets.”

Pet owners can add their own padlocks to the feature. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The team at Mrs Murray’s ask that you give a £5 donation if you are adding a padlock to help them support the animals in their care and find them the best homes possible.

People can come along at any time to attach their own padlock and share photos online using the hashtag #LockedInForLife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal