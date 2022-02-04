‘Togetherness is what the north-east is known for’: Aberdeenshire communities praised for stepping up in Storm Malik and Corrie response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Communities across Aberdeenshire have been praised for the way they pulled together and stepped up in response to Storm Malik and Storm Corrie.

Homes across the north and north-east were battered with extreme winds reaching 90mph with more than 100,000 homes cut off from electricity at some point.

Some had to endure nearly a week without power, with police saying the final properties are due to be reconnected on Friday.

‘North-east communities are reslient’

During the outages, residents banded together to provide food and shelter for those without.

And teams of volunteers, including gamekeepers from estates, helped clear roads blocked by countless fallen trees.

Police have now confirmed response efforts to the storms from agencies have now moved to a “recovery” phase.

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, chairman of the local resilience partnership, said “significant damage” had been caused to communities.

He added: “Extensive work has been undertaken to reconnect homes, repair downed power and telephone lines and clear roads and I am extremely grateful to all the agencies involved for their round-the-clock efforts.

“The way our communities have also pulled together to assist and support one another has also been really encouraging and I would like to thank you all for demonstrating the resilience and togetherness that the north-east is known for.

“While the major incident has now concluded, the local resilience partnership will co-ordinate any activity that may still be required to ensure a full return to normality.”

Malik and Corrie response to continue

Police say any communities in Aberdeenshire still without electricity following Storm Malik and Storm Corrie will be connected “imminently”.

Those continuing to have issues with private water supplies have been encouraged to contact their local council instead of Scottish Water to ensure work can be done.

Homes with private supplies have been asked to check, clean and disinfect treatment systems once power is restored.

Richie Johnson, chairman of the recovery working group, said work would continue to support Aberdeenshire communities while learning lessons from Storm Malik and Storm Corrie for future extreme weather.

He said: “From the dedicated support provided by council teams and resilience partners to the outstanding efforts of community groups and local businesses, we have all demonstrated once again just how well we can work together in such challenging times.

“During this recovery period we will continue to work with and support our communities, residents and businesses as they resume life after yet another damaging storm incident, particularly so soon after Storm Arwen.”

