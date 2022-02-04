‘Togetherness is what the north-east is known for’: Aberdeenshire communities praised for stepping up in Storm Malik and Corrie response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Togetherness is what the north-east is known for’: Aberdeenshire communities praised for stepping up in Storm Malik and Corrie response

By David Mackay
February 4, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 12:36 pm
Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison has praised Aberdeenshire communities. Photos: DCT Media
Communities across Aberdeenshire have been praised for the way they pulled together and stepped up in response to Storm Malik and Storm Corrie.

Homes across the north and north-east were battered with extreme winds reaching 90mph with more than 100,000 homes cut off from electricity at some point.

Some had to endure nearly a week without power, with police saying the final properties are due to be reconnected on Friday.

‘North-east communities are reslient’

During the outages, residents banded together to provide food and shelter for those without.

And teams of volunteers, including gamekeepers from estates, helped clear roads blocked by countless fallen trees.

Police have now confirmed response efforts to the storms from agencies have now moved to a “recovery” phase.

Banff Academy was damaged in the winds. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Chief Inspector Jamie Harrison, chairman of the local resilience partnership, said “significant damage” had been caused to communities.

He added: “Extensive work has been undertaken to reconnect homes, repair downed power and telephone lines and clear roads and I am extremely grateful to all the agencies involved for their round-the-clock efforts.

“The way our communities have also pulled together to assist and support one another has also been really encouraging and I would like to thank you all for demonstrating the resilience and togetherness that the north-east is known for.

“While the major incident has now concluded, the local resilience partnership will co-ordinate any activity that may still be required to ensure a full return to normality.”

Malik and Corrie response to continue

Police say any communities in Aberdeenshire still without electricity following Storm Malik and Storm Corrie will be connected “imminently”.

Those continuing to have issues with private water supplies have been encouraged to contact their local council instead of Scottish Water to ensure work can be done.

Homes with private supplies have been asked to check, clean and disinfect treatment systems once power is restored.

Richie Johnson, chairman of the recovery working group, said work would continue to support Aberdeenshire communities while learning lessons from Storm Malik and Storm Corrie for future extreme weather.

He said: “From the dedicated support provided by council teams and resilience partners to the outstanding efforts of community groups and local businesses, we have all demonstrated once again just how well we can work together in such challenging times.

“During this recovery period we will continue to work with and support our communities, residents and businesses as they resume life after yet another damaging storm incident, particularly so soon after Storm Arwen.”

In depth: Storm response in Aberdeenshire communities

