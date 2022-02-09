Man taken to hospital after four men ‘brandishing weapons’ break into Aberdeenshire home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital after four armed men broke into a house in Alford.

The culprits forced their way into the house in Littlewood Place in the early hours of Tuesday and threatened the occupants before fleeing with some of their possessions.

A 30-year-old man was injured during the incident, which happened between 12.30am and 12.40am on February 8. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers believe that due to the rural location, the culprits will have had access to a vehicle.

The only description of the suspects is that they were wearing dark clothing.

A ‘shocking’ incident

Residents said they were shocked when they heard there had been a robbery on their street.

Several were unaware of anything taking place until they saw a number of police vehicles with blue lights turn up in the early hours of the morning.

One couple said it was usually a very quiet residential street, and that most residents have lived there for a long time, with most either older people or young families.

DC Ewan Simpson urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Due to fact that Alford is quite rural, we believe the suspects may have used a vehicle to get to the house.

“We have yet to establish why this particular home was targeted.

“Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV but would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to police or who has any information that will assist the investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 0094 Tuesday, February 8 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.