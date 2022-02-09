Man taken to hospital after four men ‘brandishing weapons’ break into Aberdeenshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital after four men ‘brandishing weapons’ break into Aberdeenshire home

By Lottie Hood and Ellie Milne
February 9, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 8:39 pm
The assault and robbery took place at a property on Littlewood Place in Alford
The assault and robbery took place at a property on Littlewood Place in Alford

A man was taken to hospital after four armed men broke into a house in Alford.

The culprits forced their way into the house in Littlewood Place in the early hours of Tuesday and threatened the occupants before fleeing with some of their possessions.

A 30-year-old man was injured during the incident, which happened between 12.30am and 12.40am on February 8. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers believe that due to the rural location, the culprits will have had access to a vehicle.

The only description of the suspects is that they were wearing dark clothing.

A ‘shocking’ incident

Residents said they were shocked when they heard there had been a robbery on their street.

Several were unaware of anything taking place until they saw a number of police vehicles with blue lights turn up in the early hours of the morning.

One couple said it was usually a very quiet residential street, and that most residents have lived there for a long time, with most either older people or young families.

DC Ewan Simpson urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Due to fact that Alford is quite rural, we believe the suspects may have used a vehicle to get to the house.

“We have yet to establish why this particular home was targeted.

“Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV but would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to police or who has any information that will assist the investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 0094 Tuesday, February 8 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

