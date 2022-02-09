Multi-agency search for missing Aviemore man James Brannan steps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Multi-agency search for missing Aviemore man James Brannan steps up

By Craig Munro
February 9, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 7:43 pm
A search party near the Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore. Picture by Jason Hedges
The police, coastguard and RAF have taken part in searches around the Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore, where missing man James Brannan was last seen at the weekend.

Search dogs and several mountain rescue vans could be seen in the area today, amid growing concerns for Mr Brannan’s welfare.

The 72-year-old, who lives in the Corrour Road area of the Highland town, was last seen near the country club on Saturday afternoon.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, with police putting out an appeal that evening.

It is believed he was wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots when he was last seen.

Police, RAF and the Coast guard deploy to Spey Valley Golf Club in Aviemore. Picture by Jason Hedges

He is around 5ft 10in tall with grey hair, a grey beard and a thin build.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone, from Aviemore police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for James the longer he remains missing.

“I would urge anyone who has any information or who believes they may have seen him at any time since Saturday afternoon to get in touch.

“Given the recent weather I would also urge anyone who lives locally and has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything out of the ordinary to us.”

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Brannan being traced is asked to contact police on 101, using reference number 1601 from February 8.

