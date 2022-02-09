Multi-agency search for missing Aviemore man James Brannan steps up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The police, coastguard and RAF have taken part in searches around the Spey Valley golf course in Aviemore, where missing man James Brannan was last seen at the weekend.

Search dogs and several mountain rescue vans could be seen in the area today, amid growing concerns for Mr Brannan’s welfare.

The 72-year-old, who lives in the Corrour Road area of the Highland town, was last seen near the country club on Saturday afternoon.

Officers are searching for James Brannan (72), who is missing from the Corrour Road area of Aviemore. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon (5/2). We are concerned for his safety and wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 101 (ref 1601 of 8/2) pic.twitter.com/coIdv0gbkw — Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 8, 2022

He was reported missing on Tuesday, with police putting out an appeal that evening.

It is believed he was wearing blue jeans, a dark winter jacket and walking boots when he was last seen.

He is around 5ft 10in tall with grey hair, a grey beard and a thin build.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone, from Aviemore police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for James the longer he remains missing.

“I would urge anyone who has any information or who believes they may have seen him at any time since Saturday afternoon to get in touch.

“Given the recent weather I would also urge anyone who lives locally and has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this and report anything out of the ordinary to us.”

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr Brannan being traced is asked to contact police on 101, using reference number 1601 from February 8.