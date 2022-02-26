Man reported missing from Aberdeen has been found By Ellie Milne February 26, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 6:28 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dillon Munnik, who was reported missing from Aberdeen yesterday, has now been traced. The 25-year-old was last seen on Cornhill Road in the city at around 5.15pm on Friday, February 25. Police have now confirmed he has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing woman who went missing in Stornoway has been found Assault victim inspired to join police after attack and Elgin officer keeping teens away from crime honoured among Scotland’s top cops Man charged with attempted murder of 61-year-old in Aberdeen Man, 62, taken to hospital with serious injuries following one-car crash on A90 near Balmedie