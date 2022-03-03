Brewdog boss launches Ofcom complaint following BBC documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brewdog’s chief executive has formally complained to Ofcom following BBC Disclosures documentary.

The programme, The Truth about Brewdog, first aired on January 24 and looked into claims about the brand’s workplace culture.

Several former staff members claimed boss James Watt made them uncomfortable, and made allegations about inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Watt strongly denied the allegations made against him.

However, he apologised to anyone who has felt uncomfortable around him and said he was trying to become a “better leader”.

A second version of the documentary was aired on February 23, which made eight corrections.

Mr Watt claimed this showed there had been a “litany of errors” in the original programme.

BrewDog’s lawyers have now lodged a complaint with Ofcom, claiming the programme breached Section 5.2 of the Broadcasting Code which states significant mistakes in the news should be acknowledged and corrected on air quickly.

To support their case, Brewdog has since handed over evidence to Ofcom, including shift rotas and witness statements which they believe contradict some of the testimonies made in the documentary.

The complaint to Ofcom also inferred that the people in the documentary were ex-employees with “an axe to grind” and that many of Brewdog’s current practices may have changed.

Ofcom will decide whether to launch a formal investigation after the BBC complaints process is complete.

The programme aired just months after Ellon-based Brewdog, which Mr Watt set up with friend Martin Dickie in 2007 – apologised to current and former employees about the workplace culture.

This was after a number of employees signed an open letter detailing the “culture of fear” and the toxic work environment.