‘Out of character’: Keen hillwalker missing in Glencoe

Police are searching for a keen hillwalker reported missing in the Glencoe area.

David Low left his car, a 2005 black Land Rover Defender, in the Three Sisters car park at around 9am on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old travelled from his home in Bridge of Allan to Glencoe to do some hillwalking but details of his route are unknown.

Mr Low is described as 6ft 3ins, and was likely wearing a two-tone blue waterproof jacket or khaki green puffer jacket.

He would also have been carrying a black rucksack with orange trim.

Police are now appealing for the public to help with information regarding Mr Low’s whereabouts.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “David’s family are becoming increasingly concerned.

“It’s out of character for him not to come home after a walk and not to be in touch with his partner while out.

“I would ask anyone who has information on the whereabouts of David or believes they may have seen him at any time since Wednesday to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3435 of March 2.”