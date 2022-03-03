‘Out of character’: Keen hillwalker missing in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Out of character’: Keen hillwalker missing in Glencoe

By Ross Hempseed
March 3, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:51 pm
Police are searching for a keen hillwalker reported missing in the Glencoe area.

David Low left his car, a 2005 black Land Rover Defender, in the Three Sisters car park at around 9am on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old travelled from his home in Bridge of Allan to Glencoe to do some hillwalking but details of his route are unknown.

Mr Low is described as 6ft 3ins, and was likely wearing a two-tone blue waterproof jacket or khaki green puffer jacket.

He would also have been carrying a black rucksack with orange trim.

Police are now appealing for the public to help with information regarding Mr Low’s whereabouts.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “David’s family are becoming increasingly concerned.

“It’s out of character for him not to come home after a walk and not to be in touch with his partner while out.

“I would ask anyone who has information on the whereabouts of David or believes they may have seen him at any time since Wednesday to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3435 of March 2.”

