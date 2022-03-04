‘Time for the next generation to speak up’: Petition launched for the pedestrianisation of Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen architect has launched a petition in support of the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

Almost 200 people have signed the document since it was launched on Thursday, following Aberdeen City Council’s decision to reopen the central section to buses and taxis.

Members were urged to progress permanent pedestrianisation plans on Monday during a high stakes full council meeting.

But it was kicked into the long grass for more reports to be carried out, and there are now doubts over whether it will ever come to pass.

Blocking project ‘short-sighted’

Richard Tinto believes pedestrianisation will secure the future of our city centre, with a “vibrant plaza” bringing in major investment.

He said: “The recent decision to allow traffic back onto the central portion of Union Street is short-sighted and a short term attempt to grab popularity by certain members of the current council.

“Pedestrianisation of the central section is the way to help in securing the future of our city centre, with a vibrant plaza connecting all the major investment in the city centre.”

Mr Tinto says the market redevelopment and Union Terrace Gardens upgrade will help turn Aberdeen into “what a major European city of the future should be”.

He added: “We need to be heard… Now is our time to speak up and speak for the future.”

Aberdeen long been victim of critics

Mr Tinto feel it is time for the “next generation to speak up” and said Aberdeen had long been the victim of “naysayers and critics”.

He added: “The current generation of voters has taken us here.

“Now it is time for the next generation to speak up, get involved and ensure that, should it come back to council, that public opinion is reflective of the entire voting population, not only those who do not wish to see progress.

“For too long Aberdeen has been victim to naysayers and critics.

“There is an emerging generation of passionate Aberdonians who want change.

“Let’s be heard and let’s do something about this! This is our time, let’s not let it pass and let’s secure our exciting future.”

You can sign the petition here.

It comes after another petition was launched by an Aberdeen taxi driver to reopen Union Street to traffic.

It currently has around 2,600 signatures and you can sign that petition here.