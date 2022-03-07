‘It wasn’t common for young women to work in crime’: Aberdeen pensioner looks back on days as private detective

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Helen Wilson, Aberdeen’s very own Agatha Christie, has been reflecting on her days as a private detective in the 60s.

The 84-year-old now lives a quieter life at Renaissance Care’s Jesmond care home in Aberdeen but previously broke down traditional gender roles in her job in the force.

She started out as a woman police constable in Glasgow aged only 18 before becoming intrigued by the idea of being a detective.

“It was still quite unusual for women to be a part of the police force back then, but it was something I had always wanted to do,” she said.

“I never had much fear and always enjoyed the faster side of life so after my 18th birthday I took myself out of Upper Largo in Fife and moved to the big city, Glasgow.

“I loved being a policewoman, it was exciting working in the marine division and I met my husband-to-be during that time, but my interest in the criminal side of the job had been well and truly piqued and I knew it was something I wanted to try something new.”

‘Outdated’

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias, which celebrates and promotes gender equality.

Ms Wilson explained she was unphased by the fact there weren’t many women in the force: “It wasn’t common for young women to work in crime in general in the 60s, never mind as a private detective, but that didn’t stop me.”

She said private detectives are often still portrayed as men in the media, but that all you need are the key skills to help you excel in the role.

“Still to this day most detectives you see on the TV and in films are men, but that’s outdated,” said Ms Wilson.

“It was skills such as my attention to detail, my ability to speak to anyone and a keen intuition that set me apart in my private detective days, and although I don’t use my investigating skills much anymore, I still think I can sniff out a dodgy character from a mile off.”

‘Fantastic role model’

Jade McGowan, activities co-ordinator at Renaissance Care’s Jesmond care home said International Women’s Day gives women like Ms Wilson a chance to share their stories of facing gender bias.

She said: “Helen is a great example of breaking boundaries and bias within gender. She is so inspiring and is a fantastic role model to young women today who still face similar challenges in their own lives.

“We are always sharing life stories and having open and engaging conversations in the home, and International Women’s Day poses a great chance for us to explore more about the residents’ experiences and discuss how things have, and haven’t, changed over generations.”

Ms Wilson thought back to a day in the life in her role as a private detective: “No job was the same, and I met some amazingly interesting people – good and bad, but always with a story to tell.

“From shoplifting to more serious crimes such as assault, I helped solve many crimes for both the defense and the prosecution at the time.”

Her days may look a little different now, but she still finds ways to incorporate her old life into them: “I moved into Jesmond care home two years ago. The staff are brilliant and help me keep my curiosity and intuition alive with jigsaws, quizzes and I never have my nose out of a book – no prizes for guessing the genre…”