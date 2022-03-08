Aberdeen Science Centre to get gritty with Death, Dirt and DNA day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to Aberdeen Science Centre will be able to get into the nitty gritty of investigating a gruesome crime at its Death, Dirt and DNA event next week.

Three renowned Scottish scientists will talk attendees through the ways in which they have assisted the police with their inquiries – and crime writers who want to craft fiendish but accurate plots.

Lorna Dawson from the James Hutton Institute and Robert Gordon University, Wendy Deegan from RGU and Dr James Grieve from Aberdeen University are experts on what happens at the scene of a crime, and will discuss forensic pathology methods, laboratory interpretations and soil science.

At the centre, located on Constitution Street, visitors will also be able to interact with exhibits including the digital microscope, the DNA game, and the autopsy table.

Doors for Death, Dirt and DNA will open at 6pm on March 17, and will be followed by a Q&A session starting at 8pm.

‘Everyone likes true crime, even if they won’t admit it’

Brian Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “I am very excited at the prospect of this session.

“Everyone is at least a little bit interested in true crime, even if they don’t want to admit it. The Death, Dirt and DNA talk will be an interesting peek into the reality of that world.

“This is a side of science that many people don’t think about often, but it is a very important. I hope we can inspire a few bright minds and bust a few criminal myths along the way.”

Advance booking is required. Due to the nature of the event, attendees must be aged 16 or over.

Tickets, which are priced at £11 each, can be bought at this link, and questions for the Q&A session should be sent to events@asc.scot