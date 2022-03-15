Aberdeen nursery closes department after staff test positive for Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen nursery has closed one of its rooms after three staff members tested positive for Covid.

Little Clouds Nursery, based in Altens, notified parents with youngsters in the Sunrays room.

Management announced they would need to close the department for three days, warning it may need to close for longer if circumstances “continue to change”.

A manager told the P&J that the rest of the nursery is not impacted and remains open.

However, all parents and carers have been urged to be “extremely vigilant” over the next week to prevent “further spread of the virus”.

Management advised parents to carry out lateral flow tests when necessary, and explained that children who had Covid must be 48 hours clear of a temperature before returning.

They also explained that children should not attend the nursery if they feel unwell, and if they begin to feel unwell while at the setting they will be sent home and a PCR will be required before they are allowed back.