Aberdeen City Council honours Church of Scotland minister with civic reception

By Lauren Taylor
March 15, 2022, 9:47 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 9:50 pm
Reverend Scott Rennie with Lord Provost Barney Crockett.
Reverend Scott Rennie with Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

A civic dinner was held in honour of a Church of Scotland minister who has made a “unique contribution” to Aberdeen.

Reverend Scott Rennie is leaving his role at Queen’s Cross Church next month after 13 years.

The civic dinner was hosted in the Town House by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Depute Provost Jennifer Stewart to thank the minister for his contributions.

On the evening he was presented with a coat of arms of the city which “surprised” Mr Rennie and left him feeling honoured.

He said: “I couldn’t quite believe it and I was really touched because Aberdeen is my home town.

“The civic reception is a wee reminder of the positive difference that the Church makes to the people they serve in Christ’s name.”

Mr Rennie is a strong supporter of the local charity, Instant Neighbour, which helps people on low incomes set up their own homes.

The 49-year-old has also played a key part in welcoming Afghan refugees to the city and has led civic Remembrance Sunday services at the city’s war memorial.

Last June, he and members of Queen’s Cross Church held a farmer’s market on the grounds to help local businesses recover from lockdown.

Mr Rennie also oversaw the £1.7 million redevelopment of the church halls, one of several changes he has witnessed during his tenure.

A ‘joyful celebration’

“I have had the time of my life at Queen’s Cross but it felt like the time was right to do something different,” he explained.

“It was not an easy decision because I have really enjoyed my time here and I love my congregation and the city of Aberdeen where I grew up.”

Mr Crockett and Mrs Stewart with Reverend Rennie at the reception on Monday evening.

Mr Crockett said the event was “terrific” and that they had never held a reception so many people were keen to attend.

He added: “Scott has made a unique contribution during the time that he has been the minister at Queen’s Cross Church.

“I am aware of the strength of feeling in the wider community about the impact he has made and the civic event was a great opportunity to have a joyful celebration about what he has achieved and express thanks.”

Mr Rennie will become the new spiritual leader of the Crown Court Church of Scotland in London in May.

His last service at Queen’s Cross will be held on Easter Sunday.

