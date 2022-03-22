Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Carden Place area at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed they have been called to the scene. The ambulance service is also understood to have been called.

The incident was reported near the junction with Albert Street. Roads in the area remain open.

It is understood the injuries sustained by the child were minor.

A police spokesman said: “At around 4.20pm on Tuesday, police were called to the Carden Place area of Aberdeen, following a report of a road crash involving a car and a child pedestrian.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”