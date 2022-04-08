‘A community effort’: New youth shelter installed at Cruden Bay football pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘A community effort’: New youth shelter installed at Cruden Bay football pitch

By Ellie Milne
April 8, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:29 pm
A new custom made youth shelter has been installed at Mill Park. Photo: Peter Abenheimer.
A new youth shelter has been installed in Cruden Bay to give youngsters a place to safely meet up and socialise.

The Cruden Bay Community Association set up the youth shelter as part of their plans to rejuvenate Mill Park.

The association helps to maintain the pitch which is used by hundreds of children from local football clubs.

Chairman Peter Abenheimer said the new addition was a community effort made possible with the help of north-east businesses.

The youth shelter being installed at Mill Park in Cruden Bay. Photo: Peter Abenheimer.

Score Group Limited, based in Peterhead, fabricated and delivered the shelter while LJR Building Services Ltd put in the foundations – both completely free of charge.

“The kids said they had no place to go, so the association decided to look at shelters,” Mr Abenheimer said.

“However, most are in excess of £5,000 which was too expensive for the association. So, I took the bull by the horns and contacted Score, who were more than happy to help.”

‘A gathering place for young people’

Mr Abenheimer and representatives from Score went along to the pitches to see the new solid steel shelter, kitted out with a roof and seating, being put into place.

Scott Will, business unit director for Europe and Africa Score Group, said: “We are delighted to support this local initiative and provide the local community in Cruden Bay with a shelter at Mill Park.

“We hope it will provide a suitable gathering place for young people in the area for many years to come.”

Thanks to grants from the council, the association has also been able to purchase new benches, including a disabled bench, which are located next to the play equipment.

The next step in the rejuvenation plan is to improve the football pitch and get the Astroturf back into use.

Mr Abenheimer added: “We opened one of the all weather pitches and the kids have taken on the responsibility of it. They sourced a wheelie bin and have been taking down brushes to clean it up. It’s what we hoped would happen.”

The association is also continuing to help rebuild community spirt as they did during lockdown with a series of upcoming events.

On Good Friday, there will be craft activities for kids at the village hall and eggs delivered by the Easter rabbit.

