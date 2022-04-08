‘A community effort’: New youth shelter installed at Cruden Bay football pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new youth shelter has been installed in Cruden Bay to give youngsters a place to safely meet up and socialise.

The Cruden Bay Community Association set up the youth shelter as part of their plans to rejuvenate Mill Park.

The association helps to maintain the pitch which is used by hundreds of children from local football clubs.

Chairman Peter Abenheimer said the new addition was a community effort made possible with the help of north-east businesses.

Score Group Limited, based in Peterhead, fabricated and delivered the shelter while LJR Building Services Ltd put in the foundations – both completely free of charge.

“The kids said they had no place to go, so the association decided to look at shelters,” Mr Abenheimer said.

“However, most are in excess of £5,000 which was too expensive for the association. So, I took the bull by the horns and contacted Score, who were more than happy to help.”

‘A gathering place for young people’

Mr Abenheimer and representatives from Score went along to the pitches to see the new solid steel shelter, kitted out with a roof and seating, being put into place.

Scott Will, business unit director for Europe and Africa Score Group, said: “We are delighted to support this local initiative and provide the local community in Cruden Bay with a shelter at Mill Park.

“We hope it will provide a suitable gathering place for young people in the area for many years to come.”

Thanks to grants from the council, the association has also been able to purchase new benches, including a disabled bench, which are located next to the play equipment.

The next step in the rejuvenation plan is to improve the football pitch and get the Astroturf back into use.

Mr Abenheimer added: “We opened one of the all weather pitches and the kids have taken on the responsibility of it. They sourced a wheelie bin and have been taking down brushes to clean it up. It’s what we hoped would happen.”

The association is also continuing to help rebuild community spirt as they did during lockdown with a series of upcoming events.

On Good Friday, there will be craft activities for kids at the village hall and eggs delivered by the Easter rabbit.