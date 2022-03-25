Aberdeen schoolboy with epilepsy overcomes adversity to run 100 miles to support charity to fight condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen schoolboy with epilepsy overcomes adversity to run 100 miles to support charity to fight condition

By Lauren Taylor
March 25, 2022, 6:56 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 7:01 pm
Alfie Reaper,10, and his mum Sally have been running every day in March to fundraise for an epilepsy charity. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Alfie Reaper,10, and his mum Sally have been running every day in March to fundraise for an epilepsy charity. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A young boy from Aberdeen has raised over £2,000 for a national epilepsy charity by running every day in March – despite suffering from the condition himself.

Alfie Reaper, 10, and his mum have run more than 100 miles to raise funds for Epilepsy Scotland.

The schoolboy was diagnosed with epilepsy after the second of two seizures in 2020 when he was only eight-years-old.

He decided to take on the challenge of running 125 miles by the end of the month to raise money for the charity and awareness of the condition.

He had originally set a target of £100 but has already passed the £2,000 mark.

“It’s been really great so far, and we’ve raised so much money,” he explained. “It feels really good to give all this money to an epilepsy charity, and it’s been tough for me, especially with my epilepsy.

“It gets really terrifying and really scary for me and my mum.”

Epilepsy ends footballing dreams

Alfie was a keen footballer, however, stopped playing the game he loves after being diagnosed for fear of having a seizure on the pitch.

The past couple of years have been challenging for Alfie and his family, but he has taken it “in his stride”.

Alfie and his mum were joined by his classmates from Skene Square School for a run around a sunny Victoria Park. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Proud mum Sally has been accompanying Alfie on all his runs and was “amazed” at the support the pair has received so far.

 

She said: “I know for Epilepsy Scotland it means so much for them because it’s not always the chosen charity, and it’s not something people talk about, so we’re proud to be raising awareness about it.”

To mark National Epilepsy Awareness Day on Saturday Alfie was joined by his classmates from Skene Square School for a run of just over a mile around Victoria Park.

Wearing purple to raise awareness for epilepsy

He encouraged the whole school to wear purple today to raise awareness of epilepsy and delivered a whole school assembly on Friday. Alfie bravely shared his story with pupils and explained the care required for anyone experiencing a seizure.

Head teacher Vivienne Innes praised Alfie for his “mature and sensible” talk and explained the fundraising had built “momentum” across the school.

She said: “This morning he delivered a whole school assembly, and the children across the school were asking really sensible questions, and Alfie’s responses were really mature and sensible.

“His class were super keen to come out and support him on his final stretch, they’re going to run 2K with him today and by the end of the month he will have gone over 200km with his mum.

“He’s buzzing, he’s had a lot to deal with but he’s taken it all in his stride and this has given him and his family a real boost.”

Alfie with his proud family, from left, dad Paul, mum Sally, Grandpa Peter, Nana Suzie and Grandma Mary. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Alfie also wrote to the Aberdeen Lord Provost to ask for Marischal College to be lit up purple on Saturday evening to mark the day and raise awareness across the community.

His dad Paul works offshore but made it home in time to see his son and wife complete the run on Friday afternoon.

He said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. I just got home today so I’m lucky to be able to see it.

“He’s so mature to take it all in at 10 years old, it’s just fantastic. He’s taken it all in his stride – he’s amazing, he really is.”

