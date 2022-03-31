Visitors urged to avoid water sports at Loch Kinord during breeding season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Visitors urged to avoid water sports at Loch Kinord during breeding season

By Michelle Henderson
March 31, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 2:58 pm
Visitors to Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve are being asked to stay away from Loch Kinord during the breeding season.
Conservationists are appealing to visitors of an Aberdeenshire reserve to avoid water sports to help protect breeding birds.

NatureScot has issued fresh guidelines for Loch Kinord at Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve to help safeguard the lifespan of the local wildlife.

The Dinnet-based reserve receives about 80,0000 visitors each year.

Conservation workers are now calling on people to stay off the loch until at least August 31, which marks the end of breeding season.

The guidelines mirror a similar appeal made to visitors of the reserve last year.

Paddleboarders and kayakers were ordered to stay off the water last summer following concerns for birds during the nesting season.

Their appeal has been prompted by a sharp rise in activity on the water.

More people have been taking up water sports on the water, ranging from canoes, kayaks and inflatables to paddle-boards.

Officials say human activity can disturb protected wildfowl like goldeneye, a globally threatened species which has suffered severe population declines in recent years.

‘This gives birds best chance to raise their young’

Gavin Clark, Tayside and Grampians operations manager for NatureScot, said: “We want everyone to have a wonderful time visiting the reserve, but we’re asking people to remember that Muir of Dinnet is first and foremost a nature reserve, where we protect wildlife while balancing visitor needs.

“Our evidence shows that by limiting water access we reduce disturbance and help to conserve important bird species. This is an important step to enhance our habitats to allow our water birds the very best chance to pair up and raise their young.”

A similar request has remained in place at Loch Davan since 2009, a smaller loch on the reserve, because of bird disturbance and the potential for damage to sensitive habitats.

Signs have now been placed at all main entry points to the reserve informing visitors of the new guidance.

Mr Clark added: “We hope our visitors will understand and follow this guidance throughout the breeding bird season, and we thank people for enjoying our reserve responsibly.”

