Visitors urged to avoid water sports at Loch Kinord during breeding season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservationists are appealing to visitors of an Aberdeenshire reserve to avoid water sports to help protect breeding birds.

NatureScot has issued fresh guidelines for Loch Kinord at Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve to help safeguard the lifespan of the local wildlife.

The Dinnet-based reserve receives about 80,0000 visitors each year.

Conservation workers are now calling on people to stay off the loch until at least August 31, which marks the end of breeding season.

The guidelines mirror a similar appeal made to visitors of the reserve last year.

Paddleboarders and kayakers were ordered to stay off the water last summer following concerns for birds during the nesting season.

Their appeal has been prompted by a sharp rise in activity on the water.

More people have been taking up water sports on the water, ranging from canoes, kayaks and inflatables to paddle-boards.

Officials say human activity can disturb protected wildfowl like goldeneye, a globally threatened species which has suffered severe population declines in recent years.

‘This gives birds best chance to raise their young’

Gavin Clark, Tayside and Grampians operations manager for NatureScot, said: “We want everyone to have a wonderful time visiting the reserve, but we’re asking people to remember that Muir of Dinnet is first and foremost a nature reserve, where we protect wildlife while balancing visitor needs.

“Our evidence shows that by limiting water access we reduce disturbance and help to conserve important bird species. This is an important step to enhance our habitats to allow our water birds the very best chance to pair up and raise their young.”

A similar request has remained in place at Loch Davan since 2009, a smaller loch on the reserve, because of bird disturbance and the potential for damage to sensitive habitats.

Signs have now been placed at all main entry points to the reserve informing visitors of the new guidance.

Mr Clark added: “We hope our visitors will understand and follow this guidance throughout the breeding bird season, and we thank people for enjoying our reserve responsibly.”