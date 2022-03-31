Meter Readings Day: Everything you need to do before April 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Meter Readings Day: Everything you need to do according to money saving expert Martin Lewis

By Denny Andonova
March 31, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 1:38 pm
Meter Readings Day: Everything you need to do before April 1
Martin Lewis has urged energy consumers to submit a meter reading before gas and electricity prices soar on April 1.

People across the country have been urged to take and submit their meter readings as thousands brace themselves for an increase in energy bills.

Gas and electricity bills will go up by 54% on Friday – putting even more financial pressure on household budgets, which have already been squeezed from all angles.

Ahead of the “eye-watering” price hike, Martin Lewis has been sharing advice on how to approach the situation as many forcefully come to choose between heating and eating.

Speaking on his BBC Radio 5 live podcast Ask Martin, the money saving expert shared the three most important things to do before the increased cap is introduced.

So what should we do?

According to Mr Lewis, there are three vital things every household should do before Friday to avoid a bigger blow to their budgets:

  • Not to cancel your monthly Direct Debits (as this will add a further 6% on to your bill)
  • Stick to your current fix (if it’s the best option available)
  • Take meter readings on Thursday (even if you have a smart meter)

He also pointed out that the best time to take meter readings will be Thursday evening and stressed those not using a smart meter must definitely do so before the clock strikes midnight.

He said: “What I’m suggesting everybody does – everybody – is you take a meter reading, preferably Thursday evening.

“You do that to draw a line in the sand that says ‘every one of these energy units used until this point should be charged at the cheap rate and should not be charged at a more expensive rate’.

“If you don’t have a smart meter and you don’t do a meter reading, then what the [energy] firm will do is estimate what proportion of your usage was before the April 1 and what proportion of your usage was after the April 1 and that will be an estimation and that’s how it’s billed.”

What to do if you can’t submit meter readings?

However, as customers rushed to submit meter readings before Friday’s price jump, dozens of users reported being unable to access the websites of energy giants such as British Gas, SSE, E.ON, and EDF.

Some customers on social media complained that they were unable to log in to their accounts, while others said their provider’s website was offline.

A message on the British Gas website told customers it was facing “some technical issues we’re trying to resolve as quickly as possible”.

The message said customers could still submit readings but warned it could take “a little time to update your account with the meter reading you provided today”.

EDF Energy’s website also reported problems, apparently as many people tried to submit their meter readings on their account.

The main page of EDF Energy was working, but when customers clicked through to the MyAccount page they were unable to log in.

A message on the page reads: “Sorry… We’re carrying out some essential maintenance work on our site. We’ll be up and running again soon.”

But as thousands are struggling to submit their readings, Mr Lewis urged everybody “not to panic” and issued a video explaining several options on what to do in this situation.

Why are Direct Debits going up by more than 54%?

Mr Lewis has also explained three reasons why some energy bill Direct Debits might be going up by more than Ofgem’s 54% price cap from April 1.

These are:

  • You were previously on a fixed tariff which has now ended and you’re now on the price cap which could mean someone could end up paying more than double.
  • You’ve chosen to fix, so you’ve moved to a fix which is more expensive than the price cap.
  • Some energy firms may be inflating estimated Direct Debit bills to help with their cashflow. This could also be higher if you have debt on your account. However, Mr Lewis said that if you are in credit, and it’s going up by more than your rate is going up, then it could be an issue and you should take a meter reading before contacting your supplier to challenge it.

