Projects to improve harbours and marine training opportunities given £1.6million support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Projects to improve harbours and marine training opportunities given £1.6million support

By Ellie Milne
April 5, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:20 pm
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon visited Peterhead Fish Market to announce £7.4million awards from the Marine Fund Scotland. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon visited Peterhead Fish Market to announce £7.4million awards from the Marine Fund Scotland. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Marine organisations and fishing businesses across the north-east have today been given a boost of £1.6million.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the latest round of awards from the Marine Fund Scotland during a visit to Peterhead Fish Market today.

A total of £7.4million has been split across the country, with 33 successful applicants from Aberdeenshire and Moray getting a share of £1.6m.

Among the projects that will now progress are improvements to Macduff Harbour’s slipway, the replacement of navigation lights at Buckie Harbour and a feasibility study for a fish market at Macduff.

Peterhead Fish Market. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Fund has had ‘positive impact’ on sector

During her visit to Peterhead, Ms Gougeon also spoke with some of those working in the seafood industry.

She said the Marine Scotland Fund – which replaced the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund following Brexit – has had a “positive impact” and helped a “wide variety” of different projects across the sector in its first year.

“We’ve been able to fund a variety of projects which have totalled around £14m,” she said.

“Some examples are a new vessel slipway in Macduff and we’ve helped a new entrant enter the fishing industry by helping them either purchase a vessel or a share in a vessel.

“We’ve helped the North East Fisherman’s Training Association as well, whether that’s with equipment for IT or safety training.

“We did also pass regulations this year which can expand the range of things that we can fund looking into next year. We’ll be analysing the outcomes of this year of the funding and looking to see how we can adapt that.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon visited Peterhead on Tuesday morning. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Support in the north-east

Macduff Harbour will receive £102,000 as part of a wider project to ensure it is a fully operational port serving the fishing industry and community. The money will be spent improving vessel access at the harbour slipway.

The North East Fisherman’s Training Association, which offers up to 1,000 training course spaces per year, will receive £14,700 for IT equipment and safety training equipment, including life jackets and survival suits.

Moray Council will be awarded £16,694.25 to put toward the replacement of navigation lights at Buckie Harbour, while Aberdeenshire Council will receive £22,905 to cover a study on the feasibility of a fish market at Macduff.

The Marine Fund Scotland will also award money for businesses to create entry positions and to support individual young fishers entering the industry.

“Like a lot of industries, you want to see new people coming in and to see they can have a future in the industry as well,” Angus North and Mearns MSP Ms Gougeon said.

“That’s obviously something we’re keen to encourage and something that I hope to continue to fund into the future, so that we can help people get that first step in the door and in their career.”

Scottish Fisherman’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon G. Brebner in Peterhead. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Speaking directly to the industry

The rural affairs secretary was shown around the Peterhead Fish Market by chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, Simon Brebner.

She then attended an open round-table discussion with stakeholders from the seafood industry, where the challenges of the last few years – including the “massive” impact of Brexit and the pandemic – were discussed.

Ms Gougeon said: “From the known tariff barriers that we see, the increase in certification and bureaucracy that people face in exporting their goods, the increase costs, we know it’s had an absolutely massive impact.

“While the Marine Fund Scotland can’t mitigate against all of that, we do want to try and use the funds that we have to support the industry in any way that we can as well.

“There are so many pressures facing the industry at the moment, so it’s really important to hear those and speak to the industry directly – to hear what their concerns are and how we can help support them.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon spoke with stakeholders in Peterhead. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Moving forward, a focus on sustainability will be “absolutely vital” across the marine sector.

She added: “If we want our marine industries to continue into the future, sustainability has to be at the heart of that. In relation to food production, it is important that our fishing, and the catch of that, is done in as sustainable a way as possible.

“Part of that as well is ensuring we look after our marine environment on which so many industries depend on and on which they’re based.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal