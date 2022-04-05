Stories from Roald Dahl, Dyson and Chris Bonnello to take centre stage at XpoNorth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stories from Roald Dahl, Dyson and Chris Bonnello to take centre stage at XpoNorth

By Louise Glen
April 5, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:41 pm
The Hebridean Baker will be speaking at the XpoNorth conference in June.
A Dyson designer, the director of the Roald Dahl Museum and a multi-award-winning author are among the speakers at XpoNorth’s annual conference

The annual creative industries digital conference will take place from June 15-16 online with the theme of storytelling.

Delivered via the Socio platform, the conference will offer dedicated training spaces, networking opportunities, specialist advice sessions and digital trade stands.

Steve Gardam.

Who are the keynote speakers?

With more than 25 years of experience inventing, designing and developing innovative products for global brands, Gareth Jones was one of the original three-man design team at Dyson which revolutionised the vacuum cleaner market.

At a panel discussion on inventing, and designing, he will share his insights into developing innovative products that solve real world problems.

Steve Gardam, director of the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre will share with a panel his experience of the last few years and his thoughts on how museums can best navigate this hybrid world.

Award-winning author of the series Underdogs, Chris Bonnello, will take part in a session focusing on supporting and encouraging neurodiversity. An autistic advocate, he launched ‘Autistic Not Weird’ to share his insights from both a personal and professional perspective.

Event open to a ‘broad international audience’

Chris Bonnello. Picture supplied by XpoNorth.

Iain Hamilton, head of creative industries at Highlands and Islands Enterprise and co-founder of XpoNorth, said, “The creative economy and the world more broadly has changed significantly over recent years, and we’re excited to be offering a platform for important discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector as we hopefully move into a new phase of recovery.

“Producing the conference in a digital format brings a range of benefits to our networks; lowering logistical barriers increases access for our regional businesses and opening the experience up to a broader national and international audience.”

Who else will be there?

Embracing the storytelling theme, this year’s conference will hear from award winning poets, authors and literary agents in various sessions offering insights into the world of publishing.

Poet, Michael Pederson, will lead a session on poetry; indie authors John Jarrold and Amy Collins will explore ways in which agents and authors can and are working together; and Coinneach MacLeod, otherwise known as The Hebridean Baker, and award-winning author, Malachy Tallack, will discuss writing as a passion.

Malachy Tallack will be speaking at the XpoNorth conference. Picture supplied by Paul Bloomer.

Several sessions at this year’s conference will focus on the post pandemic world. A panel of speakers, including Iain Fionnlagh MacLeòid of Cànan Graphics Studio and Coinneach MacFhraing a Gaelic presenter, will explore the rich relationship between the creative industries and place.

Another session, How Creativity Can Empower Rural Economies, will explore how creative businesses in rural economies can be argued to have as much, if not more to offer global consumers, especially in the digital age.

Registration is now open at www.xponorth.co.uk

