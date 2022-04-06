Call for witnesses after man crashes into tree on A98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Call for witnesses after man crashes into tree on A98

By Ellie Milne
April 6, 2022, 7:19 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 8:33 am
Tamworth
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward following the crash

A man was hurt after he crashed into a tree after a pick-up truck “veered” towards him.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road, between Cullen and Portsoy.

It happened between 10pm and midnight on Tuesday, March 29.

A white Nissan Navara and a grey or black pick-up type vehicle were involved.

A 33-year-old man was driving the Nissan towards Cullen when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction veered towards him.

This caused caused the Nissan to come off the road and hit a tree.

Officers said there was nobody in the car when they arrived at the scene.

Following a search of the area, the male driver was traced and taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

PC David Hall, from Keith Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen the vehicle involved prior to the crash to get in touch.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0037 of March 30.”

