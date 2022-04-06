Call for witnesses after man crashes into tree on A98

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was hurt after he crashed into a tree after a pick-up truck “veered” towards him.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road, between Cullen and Portsoy.

It happened between 10pm and midnight on Tuesday, March 29.

A white Nissan Navara and a grey or black pick-up type vehicle were involved.

A 33-year-old man was driving the Nissan towards Cullen when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction veered towards him.

This caused caused the Nissan to come off the road and hit a tree.

Officers said there was nobody in the car when they arrived at the scene.

Following a search of the area, the male driver was traced and taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

PC David Hall, from Keith Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen the vehicle involved prior to the crash to get in touch.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0037 of March 30.”