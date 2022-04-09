GALLERY: A look back at a ‘fin-tastic’ 25 years of Macduff Marine Aquarium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: A look back at a ‘fin-tastic’ 25 years of Macduff Marine Aquarium

By David Mackay
April 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 9, 2022, 11:04 am
Children wave at a diver at Macduff Marine Aquarium.
Macduff Marine Aquarium has entertained generations of children.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is making a splash this weekend to celebrate 25 years of wowing generations of north-east youngsters with wonders from the deep.

Since 1997 the Aberdeenshire attraction has welcomed thousands of visitors every year to learn about sealife in the Moray Firth.

Youngsters have donned a variety of costumes for countless fancy dress days at the home to the only living kelp aquarium in Britain.

Happy 25th birthday Macduff Marine Aquarium!

For a quarter of a century now, countless children have braved getting up close with sharks and octopi.

And who can forget the annual trips Santa takes in his diving equipment to spread festive cheers to the marine life.

This weekend Macduff Marine Aquarium is celebrating 25 years since its opening with a two-day event with a range of family-friendly activities.

To play our part in the big birthday celebrations, we have compiled a gallery from our archives to show the best of the attraction through the decades.

Molly Elcoat waves from the inside of a shark in 2015. Photo: DCT Media
Martyn Hardie and Oscar Hardie work out what species belong where in 2015. Photo: DCT Media
An octopus checks out some special Easter egg treats.
Children watching the divers at Macduff Aquarium.
Tiddlers Fun Time at Macduff Aquarium
Staff member Chris Rowe tries to escape a shark in 2016. Photo: DCT Media
Santa in scuba gear with a sea elf at Macduff Aquarium in 2017.
Santa shows off his diving skills.
Staff helped a stingray that was premature at birth in 2019. Photo: DCT Media
Aquarist, Frazer Mackay is pictured with a reusable facemask at the aquarium as the attraction opened after Covid lockdown. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
The ever-popular dive shows will return for the anniversary celebrations.
Macduff Marine Aquarium has been a favourite visitor spot since it opened in 1997. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A rare orange lobster called Linda.
A wolffish gets its teeth brushed.
Children guess the species.

