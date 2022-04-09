GALLERY: A look back at a ‘fin-tastic’ 25 years of Macduff Marine Aquarium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macduff Marine Aquarium is making a splash this weekend to celebrate 25 years of wowing generations of north-east youngsters with wonders from the deep.

Since 1997 the Aberdeenshire attraction has welcomed thousands of visitors every year to learn about sealife in the Moray Firth.

Youngsters have donned a variety of costumes for countless fancy dress days at the home to the only living kelp aquarium in Britain.

Happy 25th birthday Macduff Marine Aquarium!

For a quarter of a century now, countless children have braved getting up close with sharks and octopi.

And who can forget the annual trips Santa takes in his diving equipment to spread festive cheers to the marine life.

This weekend Macduff Marine Aquarium is celebrating 25 years since its opening with a two-day event with a range of family-friendly activities.

To play our part in the big birthday celebrations, we have compiled a gallery from our archives to show the best of the attraction through the decades.