Scotland records lowest daily Covid case count since December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records lowest daily Covid case count since December

By Ross Hempseed
April 11, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 3:44 pm
covid cases
Scotland records its lowest daily case count since December 2021. Supplied by Shutterstock.

Covid-19 cases in Scotland dropped to their lowest level since December over the weekend.

Over the weekend beginning Saturday, April 9, positive cases in Scotland were at their lowest since December 12 last year.

Positive cases in Scotland totalled 4,266 on Monday, April 11, the lowest total since Monday, December 2, 2021.

This shows that case numbers in Scotland are declining, following an extended rise in Covid cases across the UK.

The total number of positive cases in Grampian was 456, while in Highland it was 250.

NHS Shetland recorded 42 cases, while the Western Isles had 40 and Orkney just 23.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. This is due to the registers office being closed over the weekend.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

The number of patients in Scottish hospitals continues to drop from a record high of 2,405 on April 2.

This figure has since dropped to 2,148.

People currently receiving treatment in intensive care have also dropped to the lowest in a month at 21.

Patients in Grampian hospitals rose from 161 to 162 over the weekend, while in Highland the number dropped by five to 105 patients.

Vaccinations continue to be administered to people across Scotland, with the most vulnerable receiving a “spring booster” shot or fourth dose.

This will give the most vulnerable added protection against Covid-19.

A total of 5,616 people have received the fourth dose in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 163,558.

In addition, over 90% of over-12s in Scotland now have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 77.6% have received two doses plus a booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal