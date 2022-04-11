Scotland records lowest daily Covid case count since December

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid-19 cases in Scotland dropped to their lowest level since December over the weekend.

Over the weekend beginning Saturday, April 9, positive cases in Scotland were at their lowest since December 12 last year.

Positive cases in Scotland totalled 4,266 on Monday, April 11, the lowest total since Monday, December 2, 2021.

This shows that case numbers in Scotland are declining, following an extended rise in Covid cases across the UK.

The total number of positive cases in Grampian was 456, while in Highland it was 250.

NHS Shetland recorded 42 cases, while the Western Isles had 40 and Orkney just 23.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. This is due to the registers office being closed over the weekend.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

The number of patients in Scottish hospitals continues to drop from a record high of 2,405 on April 2.

This figure has since dropped to 2,148.

People currently receiving treatment in intensive care have also dropped to the lowest in a month at 21.

Patients in Grampian hospitals rose from 161 to 162 over the weekend, while in Highland the number dropped by five to 105 patients.

Vaccinations continue to be administered to people across Scotland, with the most vulnerable receiving a “spring booster” shot or fourth dose.

This will give the most vulnerable added protection against Covid-19.

A total of 5,616 people have received the fourth dose in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 163,558.

In addition, over 90% of over-12s in Scotland now have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 77.6% have received two doses plus a booster.