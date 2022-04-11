Aberdeenshire ladies’ event raises over £5,000 for local cancer charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire ladies’ event has raised £5,600 for north-east cancer charities.

Hayley Paterson organised and hosted Fizz, Frocks and Fancies at Dickson Hall in Laurencekirk last month to raise funds for Friends of Anchor and Maggie’s.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon tea and a fashion show featuring clothes from Tiger Lily Boutique.

The day was full of entertainment with live music from C Red and a disco for ladies to “dance the night away”.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, which raised around £2,000 towards the grand total.

Miss Paterson, who owns Number 8 hair salon and wig room alongside her business partner, explained this was the second time she had organised the event.

In 2019, Miss Paterson and her friend Joan Mellis started up the event in Stonehaven to fundraise for the two cancer charities.

The 25-year-old said: “My friend’s got terminal cancer, so she wanted to give something back to Friends of Anchor and Maggie’s, who support lots of people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“It’s just all the things we love in one while raising lots of money for good causes.”

The event in 2019 raised over £3,000 for the two charities and at the time Miss Paterson had no plans to host another one.

‘Everybody was just absolutely loving it’

After lockdown, she decided to host Fizz, Frocks and Fancies again with a fundraising goal of £4,500.

“Obviously, we had two years of doing nothing,” she said. “So everybody was just absolutely loving it because nobody had been out.

“We had to buy more prosecco in Laurencekirk because we went through it all, we had to go to the Coop and empty them.” She laughed.

When Miss Paterson realised they had hit the £5,000 mark she was “over the moon”.

She handed over the money today, with Friends of Anchor receiving £3,736 and Maggie’s Centre getting £1,869.