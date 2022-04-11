Aberdeenshire ladies’ event raises over £5,000 for local cancer charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeenshire ladies’ event raises over £5,000 for local cancer charities

By Lauren Taylor
April 11, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
Chaela Dalgetty taking part in Fizz, Frocks and Fancies.
An Aberdeenshire ladies’ event has raised £5,600 for north-east cancer charities.

Hayley Paterson organised and hosted Fizz, Frocks and Fancies at Dickson Hall in Laurencekirk last month to raise funds for Friends of Anchor and Maggie’s.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon tea and a fashion show featuring clothes from Tiger Lily Boutique.

The day was full of entertainment with live music from C Red and a disco for ladies to “dance the night away”.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, which raised around £2,000 towards the grand total.

Miss Paterson, who owns Number 8 hair salon and wig room alongside her business partner, explained this was the second time she had organised the event.

Chris McAllister, Hayley Paterson and Joan Mellis. Supplied by Hayley Paterson.

In 2019, Miss Paterson and her friend Joan Mellis started up the event in Stonehaven to fundraise for the two cancer charities.

The 25-year-old said: “My friend’s got terminal cancer, so she wanted to give something back to Friends of Anchor and Maggie’s, who support lots of people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“It’s just all the things we love in one while raising lots of money for good causes.”

The event in 2019 raised over £3,000 for the two charities and at the time Miss Paterson had no plans to host another one.

‘Everybody was just absolutely loving it’

After lockdown, she decided to host Fizz, Frocks and Fancies again with a fundraising goal of £4,500.

Dicksons Hall was transformed for a day full of afternoon teas, fashion shows and dancing. Supplied by Hayley Paterson.

“Obviously, we had two years of doing nothing,” she said. “So everybody was just absolutely loving it because nobody had been out.

“We had to buy more prosecco in Laurencekirk because we went through it all, we had to go to the Coop and empty them.” She laughed.

When Miss Paterson realised they had hit the £5,000 mark she was “over the moon”.

She handed over the money today, with Friends of Anchor receiving £3,736 and Maggie’s Centre getting £1,869.

