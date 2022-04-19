The Great British Rail Sale: Where can you go from Aberdeen and Inverness for less than £30? By Lauren Taylor April 19, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 12:40 pm Thousands of train fares have been slashed by as much as half for the Great British Rail Sale [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Half-price sale on rail fares announced to help with cost-of-living pressures Where each party stands on rail links to Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon Loganair adds £3.95 to each flight to pay for rising cost of oil and gas Cost of commuting hiked as new rail fares implemented