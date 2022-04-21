Slug Road closed due to police incident at Durris Bridge near Crathes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Durris Bridge on the A957 Crathes to Stonehaven road.

Police confirm that they received a call at just before 6pm due to concern for a person, resulting in the Durris Bridge and Slug Road being closed off at this time.

Emergency services, including four fire appliances, are on standby at the scene if required.

The A957 Slug Road is experiencing a heavy build-up of traffic as a result.

Police have warned the public the road is closed for now as they are still dealing with the matter.

* ROAD CLOSURE *Due to an ongoing Police Incident, the A93 Slug Road has been closed, due to a heavy build up of traffic. Emergency Services are dealing. Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 21 April 2022

More to Follow.