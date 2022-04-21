Slug Road closed due to police incident at Durris Bridge near Crathes By Ross Hempseed April 21, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 7:43 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Durris Bridge on the A957 Crathes to Stonehaven road. Police confirm that they received a call at just before 6pm due to concern for a person, resulting in the Durris Bridge and Slug Road being closed off at this time. Emergency services, including four fire appliances, are on standby at the scene if required. The A957 Slug Road is experiencing a heavy build-up of traffic as a result. Police have warned the public the road is closed for now as they are still dealing with the matter. * ROAD CLOSURE *Due to an ongoing Police Incident, the A93 Slug Road has been closed, due to a heavy build up of traffic. Emergency Services are dealing. Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 21 April 2022 More to Follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four children among six injured in A93 crash near Banchory Driver airlifted to hospital following serious crash between lorry and car near Lossiemouth Quad bike thefts prompt warning to step up security in Aberdeenshire Police hunt for driver of red Seat Ibiza following A950 ‘near miss’