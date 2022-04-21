Slug Road closed due to police incident at Durris Bridge near Crathes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Slug Road closed due to police incident at Durris Bridge near Crathes

By Ross Hempseed
April 21, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 7:43 pm
police scotland officer

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Durris Bridge on the A957 Crathes to Stonehaven road.

Police confirm that they received a call at just before 6pm due to concern for a person, resulting in the Durris Bridge and Slug Road being closed off at this time.

Emergency services, including four fire appliances, are on standby at the scene if required.

The A957 Slug Road is experiencing a heavy build-up of traffic as a result.

Police have warned the public the road is closed for now as they are still dealing with the matter.

* ROAD CLOSURE *Due to an ongoing Police Incident, the A93 Slug Road has been closed, due to a heavy build up of traffic. Emergency Services are dealing.

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 21 April 2022

More to Follow.

