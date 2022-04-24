A96 clear following crash involving ambulance at Thainstone roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major north-east road has been cleared followed a crash involving an ambulance.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was blocked near the Thainstone roundabout earlier today following the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service rapid response car was involved, along with two other vehicles. Nobody was seriously hurt.

Emergency services got the call at about 1.50pm, just as thousands of Andre Rieu fans were making their way to the P&J Live for his concert – adding to the gridlock.

Roadworks on the A96 at Craibstone also added to the problem.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Scottish Ambulance Service first response vehicle and two cars on the A96, Inverurie Bypass, around 1.50pm on Sunday, April 24.

“There were no reports of serious injuries. The road was cleared around 4.15pm.”

The road has now been cleared, and traffic is flowing once more.

Concert delayed

Some Andre Rieu fans reported being stuck on the bypass for 45 minutes, with a few concerned they would not get in once it had started. However, organisers briefly delayed the show and assured those arriving late they would still get in.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said the start of the Andre Rieu concert was delayed by five minutes.

She said: “We were able to get a five-minute delay on show time but that was all production were able to do because obviously they have further commitments beyond Aberdeen.

“There’s nothing more we can really do, it’s outwith our control. There’s a huge number of people in the venue so the show must go on but it’s a difficult one.”