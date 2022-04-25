Fire crews called to van on fire on A947 near Newmachar By Ellie Milne April 25, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 6:32 pm The fire service has responded to reports of a car on fire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews were called to a van on fire on a busy north-east road earlier today. It is understood the vehicle was in a layby on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, between Dyce and Newmachar. A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the blaze at around 4.30pm. One appliance from North Anderson Drive was sent to the scene where crews used one hose reel jet to tackle the flames. At the time, motorists were being advised to avoid the area if at possible. The stop message was received at 4.56pm and crews left the scene at 5.50pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews had to be scrambled from Easter fun day and took three times region’s average to respond to Peterhead campervan blaze Gas canister explosion rocks Alford with ‘loud bang’ after shed fire Police treating house fire in Ballater as ‘wilful’ – as road sealed off Firefighters called to fire at Dalneigh playing fields in Inverness