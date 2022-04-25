Fire crews called to van on fire on A947 near Newmachar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a van on fire on a busy north-east road earlier today.

It is understood the vehicle was in a layby on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, between Dyce and Newmachar.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the blaze at around 4.30pm.

One appliance from North Anderson Drive was sent to the scene where crews used one hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

At the time, motorists were being advised to avoid the area if at possible.

The stop message was received at 4.56pm and crews left the scene at 5.50pm.