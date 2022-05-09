Motorists invited to make ‘good use’ of new tyre disposal service launched in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Motorists invited to make ‘good use’ of new tyre disposal service launched in Aberdeenshire

By Denny Andonova
May 9, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:49 pm
Aberdeenshire Council has launched new tyre waste service.
Aberdeenshire Council has launched new tyre waste service.

Motorists are now able to dispose of their old tyres at trade waste centres across Aberdeenshire.

The council is introducing a new waste service after it was established drivers are finding it “increasingly difficult” to legally get rid of their tyres.

Since 2019, customers had been advised to deposit their tyres at private garages offering tyre-fitting services instead of the council’s Household Recycling Centres.

However, this appeared to cause issues with motorists being unable to find garages willing to accept tyres for disposal when they were not purchased from the garage.

The new service will be launched initially at Macduff before it is introduced at waste transfer stations in Banchory and Ellon later this year.

It will operate in the same way as the council’s trade waste drop-off service, with customers able to bring in their tyres and pay for disposal via a chip and pin service.

The council will accept car and van tyres – including domestic 4x4s – but not light or truck tyres, and customers will be required to pay £2.50 per tyre.

‘Sincere’ hope motorists will make good use of new service

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “We are not in a position to be able to start accepting tyres again at our household recycling centres, as the disposal is very costly and there is no legal obligation for us to accept tyres for disposal.

“However, it has become apparent that some householders are struggling to legally dispose of their used tyres and this new option provides householders with a simple, cost-effective option for disposal. I sincerely hope that motorists will make good use of the new service initially being offered at Macduff.”

The centre in Macduff will be operating between 7.30am and 10.30am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those wishing to make use of this service can make a booking up to seven days in advance – and until 4pm on the day before the visit – on the council’s online booking system.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal