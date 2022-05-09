Motorists invited to make ‘good use’ of new tyre disposal service launched in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are now able to dispose of their old tyres at trade waste centres across Aberdeenshire.

The council is introducing a new waste service after it was established drivers are finding it “increasingly difficult” to legally get rid of their tyres.

Since 2019, customers had been advised to deposit their tyres at private garages offering tyre-fitting services instead of the council’s Household Recycling Centres.

However, this appeared to cause issues with motorists being unable to find garages willing to accept tyres for disposal when they were not purchased from the garage.

The new service will be launched initially at Macduff before it is introduced at waste transfer stations in Banchory and Ellon later this year.

It will operate in the same way as the council’s trade waste drop-off service, with customers able to bring in their tyres and pay for disposal via a chip and pin service.

The council will accept car and van tyres – including domestic 4x4s – but not light or truck tyres, and customers will be required to pay £2.50 per tyre.

‘Sincere’ hope motorists will make good use of new service

Aberdeenshire Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “We are not in a position to be able to start accepting tyres again at our household recycling centres, as the disposal is very costly and there is no legal obligation for us to accept tyres for disposal.

“However, it has become apparent that some householders are struggling to legally dispose of their used tyres and this new option provides householders with a simple, cost-effective option for disposal. I sincerely hope that motorists will make good use of the new service initially being offered at Macduff.”

The centre in Macduff will be operating between 7.30am and 10.30am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those wishing to make use of this service can make a booking up to seven days in advance – and until 4pm on the day before the visit – on the council’s online booking system.