Skygazers in Aberdeen share spectacular views of the blood moon during lunar eclipse

By Michelle Henderson
May 16, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 1:09 pm
Blood moon behind city buildings.
Skygazers were treated to a spectacular blood moon this weekend during a rare lunar eclipse. Picture by Erskine Logan Photography

Skygazers from across the world were treated to a spectacular view of a blood moon overnight.

The moon turned a deep copper red colour in the early hours of both Sunday and Monday, ahead of a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and earth align, with the moon passing into the earth’s shadow.

During this time, the moon appears larger and brighter, creating a super moon.

Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse is caused by the earth blocking sunlight from the moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface.

The spectacle only happens during a full moon.

The eclipse has been visible in countries including Greece and America.

People have since taken to social media to share images of the rare phenomenon.

The moon turned a copper red colour on Sunday morning. Picture by Erskine Logan Photography
The moon looked larger and brighter than usual in Aberdeen during the lunar eclipse. Picture by Erskine Logan Photography

Posted by Sarah Kimball on Sunday, 15 May 2022

