Skygazers in Aberdeen share spectacular views of the blood moon during lunar eclipse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skygazers from across the world were treated to a spectacular view of a blood moon overnight.

The moon turned a deep copper red colour in the early hours of both Sunday and Monday, ahead of a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and earth align, with the moon passing into the earth’s shadow.

During this time, the moon appears larger and brighter, creating a super moon.

Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse is caused by the earth blocking sunlight from the moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface.

The spectacle only happens during a full moon.

The eclipse has been visible in countries including Greece and America.

People have since taken to social media to share images of the rare phenomenon.