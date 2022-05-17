Aberdeen Citizens Advice Bureau opens its doors again after refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Citizens Advice Bureau has reopened its doors for in-person appointments.

The service has expanded and refurbished to provide more space for appointments instead of the previous drop-ins.

It comes after months of only being able to offer email and phone advice due to the pandemic.

ACAB is an independent charity and has been delivering free, confidential and independent advice for over 80 years. They see around 200 people per week.

It is operated by 27 staff and 52 trained volunteers and offers a “one-stop shop” so that all the client’s issues can be dealt with and they are not passed from one organisation to another.

In 2021-22 ACAB helped 3,921 clients, allowing them to access £4,832,945 of financial benefit.

Chairwoman Valerie Maehle said: “Anybody, from any walk of life can find themselves in need of advice.

“With more need for advice than ever and a challenging environment for funding post-Covid, people can really help to make life better in Aberdeen by becoming a supporter of the bureau.”