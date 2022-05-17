Appeal launched to trace man, 27, missing from Aberdeen for a week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been reported missing from Aberdeen after not being seen for a week.

Teodor Asaftei, also known as Stefan, was last seen in the Cadenhead Place area of the city at around 6am on Tuesday, May 10.

Police say he may now be in the city centre area of Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins with short black hair.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black puffer style jacket, red jumper, black “Airmax” trainers and was carrying a black and grey rucksack when last seen.

Officers are appealing to the public to help trace him and are asking anyone who may have seen him in the past week to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2788 from May 15.