Man charged with motor and drugs offences after being stopped in Aberdeen

A man has been charged with various offences after being stopped in Aberdeen city centre.

Plain clothes officers from the safer city unit (SCU) made the arrest.

He has been charged in connection with the theft of a car and various driving offences, assault and drugs offences.

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Emily Reid from SCU said officers in Aberdeen are out on foot patrol in uniform and plain clothes to prevent and detect crime.

“This is not new but this pro-active approach assists greatly with ongoing investigations and was the reason this male was traced swiftly,” she said.

“He was dealt with for several offences and brings about closure to the members of the public involved.”