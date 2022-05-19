Man charged with motor and drugs offences after being stopped in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson May 19, 2022, 8:03 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 8:04 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with various offences after being stopped in Aberdeen city centre. Plain clothes officers from the safer city unit (SCU) made the arrest. He has been charged in connection with the theft of a car and various driving offences, assault and drugs offences. The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal. PC Emily Reid from SCU said officers in Aberdeen are out on foot patrol in uniform and plain clothes to prevent and detect crime. “This is not new but this pro-active approach assists greatly with ongoing investigations and was the reason this male was traced swiftly,” she said. “He was dealt with for several offences and brings about closure to the members of the public involved.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing teen Sophie Miah last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen Teodor Asaftei reported missing from Aberdeen believed to be in Edinburgh Three men charged after £20,000 seized in Fraserburgh Appeal launched to trace man, 27, missing from Aberdeen for a week