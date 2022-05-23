Man, 31, to appear in court following ‘serious’ sex assault in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court in Aberdeen today accused of a sexual assault.

Police launched an investigation into a “serious” sexual assault on St Clement Street on May 15, and sealed off the churchyard as inquiries got under way.

The alarm was raised at about 2.20am following reports a 32-year-old woman had been attacked.

Now officers have confirmed a man has been charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault that happened around 2.20am on Sunday, May 15, in the St Clement Street area of Aberdeen.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 23.”